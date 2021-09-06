Top 5 Upcoming SUVs to Launch in India This Festive Season: Mahindra, Tata and More

When it comes to the automobile market of India, there are numerous SUVs to choose from that fits everyone's requirements, which include micro-SUVs to full-size luxury SUVs. However, many new SUVs are set to make their way into the Indian market before the festive season. Right from the Mahindra XUV700 to the Tata Punch, automakers are planning an onslaught of launches under the India’s favorite body type of vehicles. Here is a list of the top five SUVs that will make their in India this year by Diwali 2021.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch will be an important car for the brand that will compete with cars like Mahindra kUV100 and the upcoming Hyundai Casper. Apart from the bold looks and upright stance, the car is said to get 16-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touch screen, a Harman sound system and a long safety kit. The car could come with two engine options of 1.2L petrol and a 1.2L turbo-petrol. The Tata Punch is expected to start from Rs 4.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra is expected to launch the Mahindra XUV700 on October 2. The car will be available in both 5 seats and 7 seat configurations. The XUV700 will come in two engine options that include a 200HP 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol engine along with a 185HP 2.2L mHawk oil burner engine. The car will be available in two transmissions that include a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Mahindra XUV700 will be available in numerous variants with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor

MG Astor will the next in line from the company's stable that will essentially be an IC-engined version of the ZS EV. The car will highly be distinct in comparison to the ZS EV, wherein the front face will get redesigned headlamps, a revised bumper, a new grille and a new set of alloy wheels. The car will be loaded with AI-powered tech and will feature level-2 autonomous driving with features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and more.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun will be the most important launch for the company that is scheduled for September 23. The car will be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN chassis and will retail in two engine options of 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. The car is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 10lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival other brands like Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Force Gurkha

The new Force Gurkha is expected to arrive soon at the dealerships. The new offroader will feature new styling along with an updated cabin a reworked side profile. The powertrain of the car would include a 2.2L engine that will produce 140 PS of power and 350Nm of torque.

