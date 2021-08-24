Top 7 International Budget Travel Destinations with Under 5-Hour Flights from India

Though it is strictly recommended that you ‘stay at home’ but we all are missing on having a vacation in European destinations like Switzerland, Paris, London or the USA. Due to strict guidelines and mandatory quarantine in these destinations, planning a vacation is not really feasible. However, if you are longing for a vacation to do away with your lockdown blues, there are a lot of unexplored beautiful places in our neighbourhood. Therefore, before you set abode on an excursion to far-off lands, check out these places which are near India. These destinations not only are cheaper but have less flight time, and promise an experience worth remembering.

Nepal – With a flight duration of approximately 1 hour 40 minutes, going to Nepal is one of the cheapest international trips you can bank on. Nepal is a serene place with snowy mountain peaks and lush green forest in middle. Durbar Square, Pashupatinath Temple, and Boudhanath Stupa are some of the tourist spots in the country.

Bhutan – Another budget-friendly holiday destination is Bhutan. Roughly 2 hours away from India, it is an ideal place for those who are in search of peace and tranquillity. Some must-visit places in the country include Thimphu, Paro, Punakha Dzong, and Jakar Valley.

Dubai – A popular tourist destination is an ultramodern city, Dubai. It is one of the emirates of the UAE and has several tourists attractions. There are too many attractions to list down including the likes of the adrenaline rush-driven desert safari to diving in the world's deepest swimming pool and not to forget shopping at Global Village. You can reach Dubai in mere 3 hours and 35 minutes.

Thailand – If you are a beach lover, or a party animal, a history enthusiast or a foodie, Thailand has all in store for you. The tourist place has been on our list so why not visit it. It will take you 4 hours to reach Thailand and the ultra-modern cityscape and rich cultural heritage will not disappoint you.

Maldives – Maldives has recently been trending after various Bollywood and TV stars visited the place for a vacation. With its coral reefs and marine life, Maldives will explain to you the meaning of the colour blue. The Maldives is an ideal destination for beach lovers. It will take you 4 hours to reach there.

Laos – If you are a mountain person and want a getaway in forests and mountains, Laos is where you should go. Waterfalls, lakes, French architecture, Buddhist monasteries, bike rides, treks await you. A flight to Laos will be for 4 hours and 14 minutes.Oman – This breathtakingly beautiful place is also one of the safest and peaceful countries to visit. Another ideal place for mountain and trek lovers. Oman has world-class resorts and secluded locations if looking for a getaway from the crowd. From India, it will take you only 3 hours and 30 minutes to reach the place.

