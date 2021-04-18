Top Compact SUVs with Cruise Control Under Rs 10 Lakh: Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and More

Indian being a price-sensitive market demands maximum convenience and features in a car at an affordable price tag. Citing this, brands from across the globe offer a host of innovative features in their vehicles to cement their market shares in the country. Today, we will cover some of the top compact SUVs in the country that offer the premium feature of cruise control and come at a price tag of less than Rs 10 lakhs.

This compact SUV by domestic automobile manufacturer Mahindra not only offers a compelling design but also ranks high in safety. Offering premium features like cruise control, the XUV 300 comes at a price tag of Rs 7.95 lakh with the top-end variant costing Rs 12.70 lakh ex-showroom.

This compact SUV by the South Korean automobile giant Hyundai also features a plethora of convenient features and is witnessing an encouraging sales figure ever since its launch in the country. The cruise control option in the vehicle offers a comfortable experience and coming at a price falling between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 11.66 lakh, it’s a value for money option.

The Vitara Brezza compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki ranks among the highest selling vehicles in India and offers a ton of features with cruise control being one of them. The vehicle comes at a starting price of Rs 7.39 lakh that goes up to Rs 11.20 lakh. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom and the on-road price may vary depending on your location.

This popular compact SUV by the South Korean automobile company comes loaded with a range of features and has become a hot favourite option among Indian consumers. The vehicle comes with the option of cruising on the road at your preferred speed. Also, experience a comfortable long drive experience. The compact SUV comes with a starting price tag of Rs 6.79 lakh with the premium version coming for Rs 13.19 lakhs.

