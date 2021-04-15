Top 5 Cars in India With Largest Boot Space Under Rs 10 Lakh: Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and More

The compact SUV segment is rapidly gaining popularity in the country owing to the aggressive looks of the vehicles, top of the line features and budgetary pricing. The competition in India is getting stiff with each passing day as automobile brands are engaged in cut-throat competition, offering lucrative discounts and updated versions of their models. Since a significant boot space comes as an important aspect for prospective compact SUV buyers, we have enlisted some of the top models offering the best in under Rs 10 lakh.

The Honda WR-V compact SUV by Japanese automobile brand Honda packs in a significant boot space of 363 litres and costs Rs 8.55 lakhs for its entry-level variant and Rs 11.05 lakh for the top variant. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom and can vary depending on the state.

The newest edition by Renault Kiger comes with a considerable boot space of 405 litres, making it a compelling option among the compact SUV fanbase. The vehicle is one of the best options for family long drives and comes with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 5.45 lakh, while the top variant incurs pricing of Rs 9.72 lakh.

The Ford EcoSport has been around in the Indian compact SUV market for some time and boasts of 353-litre boot space. Ecosport fans will now have to shell out Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, depending on the variant to bring home the SUV.

Another popular compact SUV by South Korean automobile giant Hyundai offers a convenient boot space of 350 litres along with a plethora of innovative features. The SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 6.86 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.66 lakh.

A popular compact SUV by South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia, Sonet offers a boot space of 392 litres. The vehicle comes with a starting ex-showroom price tag of Rs 6.79 lakh which goes up to Rs 13.19 lakh.

