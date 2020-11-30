Top Electric Cars to Buy in India: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and More

The problem of Air Pollution in India is not new and over the years it just keeps getting worse. It’s so bad that India has the most number of polluted cities in the world with cities like Delhi being the worst there is. So while there aren’t a lot of factors that can be controlled by the regular folks in order to reduce pollution, one of the things that we can do is adopt electric vehicles for our everyday needs. And turns out, now, India has a wider range of EVs than ever before. So in case you are looking for a new electric car, here are our top recommendations for you to consider.

WATCH VIDEO:

– Tata Nexon EV

Following the launch of the Tigor EV, Tata surprised the Indian market with the launch of the Tata Nexon EV, which is the electric version of the Tata Nexon and has now become the highest-selling electric car in our country every month. Tata Motors also recently rolled out the 1000th unit of the Nexon EV from its plant in Pune, a landmark which was achieved in just over 6-months. This shows the growth in both the interest as well as the demand for electric cars in India. Tata Motors dominates the market as it holds a share of 62 per cent of all EVs sold in the first quarter of the financial year 2021. The prices for the Tata Nexon EV starts from Rs 13.99 Lakh for the XM variant and goes up to Rs 15.99 lakh for the XZ+ Lux variant (all-prices, introductory, ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV Review:

– MG ZS EV

After the success of the Hector SUV in India, MG launched the ZS electric SUV in the country. MG has equipped the ZS with a 44.5kWh battery pack that supplies 143PS of power and 353Nm of torque through a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor at the front-wheel. MG claims a 0-100 km/h of just 8.5 seconds. When plugged into a 15-ampere wall socket, the ZS can be recharged fully in about 18 hours. The company will also install a 7.4kW AC home charger free of cost that can recharge the car’s battery in 6-8 hours. In addition to this, MG has installed 50kW DC fast chargers at its flagship dealerships across the country that can charge up to 80 per cent of the battery in just 50 minutes.

MG ZS EV Review:

– Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Motor India had first launched the Kona Electric in India at Rs 25.30 lakh. But following the reduction in GST for electric vehicles, Hyundai reduced the price tag to Rs 23.71 lakh. The Kona Electric holds the title for being India’s first proper electric SUV and gets a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a peak power of 134 bhp and 395 Nm of torque. It has a claimed driving range of 452 km on a single charge. The car gets 2 free chargers including which also includes a wall mount AC charger. You can also charge the Kona Electric using the DC fast chargers that will charge the SUV up to 80 per cent in just 54 minutes.

Hyundai Kona Electric Review:

– Mercedes-Benz EQC

Lastly, we have the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Now, this is a no holds barred, out-and-out luxury electric SUV that makes no compromises in terms of features, safety, space or comfort. The EQC also debuts the EQ range of electric cars that will be launched by Mercedes-Benz in India, in the coming years. The EQC is also the first luxury EV in India and as of now, the only one that you can buy. Powering this SUV is an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery that promises a range of about 450 km on a full charge. This can be charged through your regular house socket in case of emergency or you can use the wall box charger that Mercedes-Benz provides for free which takes about 10 hours to charge the car from 10-100 per cent. If you use a DC fast charger, though, then you can charge the car up in just 90 minutes. The EQC makes 408 hp and a massive 760 Nm of torque that makes the car seriously quick. So much so that it can go from 0-100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz EQC Review:

So there you have it, these are the top electric cars that you can buy in India. The list of features these cars offer and their price tag varies quite a lot too which means, there is basically an EV for a lot of different kinds of people out there. It just depends on which one you like the most.