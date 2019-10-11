Top Electric-Hybrid Cars You Can Buy in India: Tata Tigor EV, Hyundai Kona and More

Now that Diwali is coming, Air Pollution will again become the talk of the town and the capital region of Delhi-NCR is the one suffering the most. With air pollution reaching critical levels, the government and citizens are looking for ways to counter and reduce the pollution menace. While factors like crop burning and cold weather play a major role in elevating pollution levels, we as a citizen can’t do much about them.

What we can do is reduce our fuel consumption, as vehicular pollution is also a major factor in bad air quality. One way to reduce fuel consumption is to adopt e-mobility. We know for sure that the future of mobility is definitely electric cars. Pratap Bose, Head of Design, Tata Motors said – “A huge wave of electric mobility is coming, and nobody knows when. But when it comes, we want to be in the front.”

The problem though is, while the world has already accepted the electric cars as a mass segment, India is yet to accept the wave. Manufacturers like Mahindra, with e2O Plus and eVerito have already started rolling out mass products, while Tata and Hyundai recently rolled-out high range vehicles like the Tigor and Kona EVs. There are also luxury car manufacturers like Lexus and Volvo who are offering their own hybrid products. Here’s a list of all the full-electric and electric-hybrid cars you can buy in India–

Mahindra & Mahindra will invest in building long-range electric vehicles, high-power battery packs and power trains. (Photo: Mahindra)

Mahindra e2O Plus

Price - Rs 6.07 Lakh

Type – Electric

The Maini Reva was the first affordable electric car ever produced in India by Chetan Maini. Soon, Mahindra acquired his electric firm and with the help of Maini himself, built the first e2O 2-seater car. Post that, Mahindra went a step ahead to launch the 4-seater version called the e2O Plus, with an all-electric range of 80 km, and easy charging.

Tata Motors Tigor EV. (Image source: Tata)

Tata Tigor EV

Price - Rs 9.44 Lakh

Type – Electric

Following the introduction of Tigor EV for Government and fleet consumers, Tata Motors has launched the extended range Tigor EV Electric Sedan, with a range of 213 km, certified by ARAI. The new car is available in 3 variants – XE+, XM+ and XT+ – for both fleet and personal segment customers. While for the fleet owners the starting price is Rs 9.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi (after deducting Govt. subsidies), for personal buying Delhi, the Tigor is priced at Rs 12.59 Lakh. It gets a 21.5 kWh battery pack, battery cooling system and 2 charging ports - fast charging as well as slow AC charging.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Price - Rs 23.71 Lakh

Type – Electric

Hyundai Motor India launched the Kona Electric in India on 9 July at Rs 25.30 Lakh. Soon after the GST cut, Hyundai reduced the price to Rs 23.71 Lakh. The Kona Electric is the ‘India’s first real electric SUV’ and gets a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers peak power of 134.13 bhp and 395 Nm. It has a driving range of 452 km on a single charge, the highest in India. The car gets 2 free chargers including a wall mount AC charger. You can also charge using the DC fast chargers that will charge the SUV up to 80% in just 54 minutes.

Toyota Camry Hybrid. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Toyota Camry

Price - Rs 37.23 Lakh

Type – Hybrid

Toyota has been at the forefront of hybrid vehicles globally. Toyota Prius is their most successful hybrid car ever, globally. However, Toyota added the same technology to the Camry executive sedan, and it was an instant hit in India. As per Toyota, more than 80% Camrys sold in India were hybrid, prompting the car manufacture to stop selling the petrol only version.

2017 Toyota Prius. (Image: News18.com)

Toyota Prius

Price – Rs 45.09 Lakh

Type – Hybrid

The car that started the whole Hybrid rage in the world – Prius – is also on sale in India for quite some time now. Loaded with a lot of technology, Prius is priced Rs 8 Lakh more than the younger sibling Camry. Toyota Prius is powered by a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a CVT transmission, with batteries supporting the green deal.

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence. (Image: News18.com)

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence

Price – Rs 1.27 Crore

Type – Hybrid

Volvo, the Swedish car manufacturer was known for its safety standards, but that was a long ago. Retaining its whole Safety game, Volvo is now trying to make each and every car electric. To start the revolution (we would like to call it one), Volvo added a hybrid version to the world’s safest SUV – XC90. The XC90 T8 Excellence was the only hybrid SUV in India when it was 1st launched.

2019 BMW i8 Coupe. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

BMW i8

Price – Rs 2.62 Crore

Type – Hybrid

One might say that sportscar or fast cars and electric cars can’t go hand in hand, but BMW changed this notion many years back, when they launched the i8 coupe. The electric-hybrid sportscar had an all-electric range of 37 km, with a 0-100 kmph ability in less than 4.5 seconds. It also had the scissor doors making it all-appealing to the crowds.

Lexus India

The luxury arm of Toyota, Lexus is benefitted by Toyota’s hybrid drivetrain supremacy. Every product launched by Lexus in India is hybrid, making it leagues ahead of other rivals. Lexus is present in luxury segments and has a product under ES (denotes mid-size sedan), LS (denotes full-size sedan), RX (mid-size crossover) and NX (compact SUV) categories. Lexus products range from Rs 53.18 Lakh to Rs 1.77 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Note - All Prices Ex-Showroom, Delhi.

