Indian car buyers are usually on the lookout for a car that is affordable and packs in the maximum number of features. Many people are inclined to buy a car that can accommodate their entire family and has good safety equipment. While MPVs have been known to offer three-row seating, they were never really a good family vehicles. On the other hand, SUVs are in demand more than ever. The new SUVs not only cater to that need of multiple seating options but are also stylish in terms of look. Here is a quick look at the top 7-seater cars that you can buy in India:

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra has recently launched the XUV700 in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh. While the full variant wise pricing is not out yet, it is confirmed that both 5- and 7-seater versions will be available in the domestic market. The XUV700 gets many segment first and segment best features and has both petrol and diesel engine options. It also gets ADAS technology for the first time under Rs 30 Lakh.

2021 Tata Safari

The iconic Safari SUV in a modern avatar changed the game for the Indian carmaker in many ways. The 7-seater packs in a 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine that produces 170 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. There’s no petrol engine on offer, while there are both manual and automatic gearboxes as option.

Hyundai Alcazar

The SUV comes in both 7-seater and 6-seater variants. It is equipped with tri-beam projector headlamps which not only add to the sportier look of the car but are also more useful while driving in extra dark areas. The machine houses a Nu 2-litre engine which pushes 153 bhp of power and 191 Nm torque. There is also a 1.5-litre diesel model which generates113 bhp of power and 250 Nm torque. The Alcazar is available in both 6-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

Renault Triber

The seven-seater packs in a 1-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 72 bhp of power and 96 Nm of torque. The transmission duties of the four-wheeler are taken care of by a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox. The SUV offers a generous amount of boot space and has many sophisticated features. In high end variants there is also a provision of keyless entry, which is clearly a game changer for many car enthusiasts.

Mahindra Bolero Neo. (Photo: Mahindra)

Mahindra Bolero

The vehicle by the Indian carmaker has been on the road for many years now. Its performance has been quite impressive and looks decent as well. The solid make of the vehicle makes it more durable and reliable for riding in hilly areas and on other difficult terrains. The spacious machine is home to a 1.5-litre mHawk 100 diesel BS6 engine that generates 75 bhp of power and 210 Nm of torque. The SUV is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox.

