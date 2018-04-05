Top Five Cars Showcased at New York Auto Show 2018 [Video]

(With inputs from AP)

Since most buyers seem to want newer and fresher cars, it's no surprise that this year's New York International Auto Show was positively bursting with them. Most of the automakers across the globe were present to showcase, unveil and launch their new models to the world. Although perhaps not quite as focused on US-only models as the Detroit show a while ago, vehicles largely aimed at the American market still dominate in New York. That doesn't mean anyone overseas should disregard these models though, as quite a few models that were previously thought of as American-only have found their way to other markets recently. Take a look at some of the best all-new, concept and refreshed SUVs at New York Auto Show this year.