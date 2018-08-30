English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top Interior Modifications Done by DC Design: Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra XUV500, Maruti Suzuki Swift and More
When it comes to customizing cars, there's no one quite like DC. We put together a list of the five best modifications done by Dilip Chhabria's design house in India.
Mahindra XUV500 interiors by DC Design, (Image: DC)
When it comes to getting cars customized in India there's hardly anyone that comes to mind before DC Designs. Dilip Chhabria's design house is responsible for some of the best-looking cars on Indian roads which are customized in India itself, including the popular “Indian sportscar” Avanti. DC Designs is also well-known for giving regular road cars a twist and having them customized to a whole new level thanks to the use of premium materials and changing the design of the cabin pretty much completely.
But what about the best ones? While looks are subjective, we decided to put together a list of five such cars that we believe have received a fantastic makeover and cannot be missed out on. Unable to choose a favourite, the list is in no particular order.
Let's get started.
1. Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner interior by DC Design. (Image: DC)
The Toyota Fortuner is a very popular SUV in India and it has been seen that the Fortuner owners prefer to give their SUVs a touch of their own style. The list of accessories available in the marker for the Fortuner are enough to give one an idea of just how popular the Fortuner is and how much do people want customization accessories for it. In DC's version of the Fortuner, though, the interiors take a luxurious route as they are complemented by wooden-like inserts throughout the cabin along with the contrasting leather upholstery. There seems to be a touchscreen interface mounted on the centre console to operate the media functions of the car, which include a massive TV mounted up front. The passengers at the back get a separated cabin to the driver of the car and the Fortuner gets recliner seats as well.
2. Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500 interiors by DC Design, (Image: DC)
Now if there's any other SUV that can match the popularity of the Fortuner, then it has to be the Mahindra XUV 500. The car already comes with a long list of features at an attractive price tag making it a great value for money car, but DC Design takes it forward by leaps and bounds. While it misses out on a separate cabin space like the Toyota Fortuner, it does come with two screens mounted on both the front seats for rear passenger entertainment. The last and the middle row of seats have made for space for large recliner leather seats which also makes way for fantastic legroom on offer. There is also the subtle of use of chrome inside the cabin which has been given a tan shade and faux wooden panels on the doors and at the back of the front seats.
3. Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift Interiors by DC Design. (Image: DC)
It's not only expensive SUVs that catch the attention of DC, as they also decided to customize a Maruti Suzuki Swift. And this time around, they seem to have gone with a sporty cabin as opposed to a luxurious design language. The stock all-black cabin has been given a twist by giving it a white finish along with sporty red accents throughout the cabin. The red accents can be seen on the door, the dashboard which still keeps some of the black bits, the steering wheel and the centre console.
4. Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport interior by DC Design. (Image: DC)
The customized DC cars also include the likes of compact SUVs like the Ford EcoSport. The car in the spotlight here is the pre-facelift version which itself was a pretty good looking car too, at least on the outside. On the inside, though, DC has replaced the all-black interior with a beige and black interior which makes the car feel bigger than before due to the lighter shades of colours used. There is also a subtle use of chrome on the door handles, the door's switch cluster and the centre console. There is also the use of dark faux wood inserts on the dash and the roof mounted interior light has been modified as well. The big change, however, has to be the big circular AC vent mounted in the centre for rear passengers.
5. Renault Duster
Renault Duster interiors by DC Design. (Image: DC)
Wrapping up our list is the Renault Duster which also gets intricate attention to detail. The rear seats are now recliners and the front seat can be folded to make way for an almost-flat bench for the rear passengers. At the back of the front seats, there are screens mounted for rear passenger entertainment, there is the inclusion of what seems to be a touchscreen infotainment system and the controls for the electronically adjustable seats have been inserted neatly into the all-new centre console which extends all the way throughout the cabin. The roof has also been modified making it look luxurious and the interiors follow a white, tan and black theme complimented by faux wooden inserts on the doors.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
