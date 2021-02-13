Top Premium Cycles You Can Buy in India Under Rs 30,000: Firefox, BTwin and More

With face masks mandatory and people keen to avoid packed public transport, the first lockdowns in 2020 turned the humble bike into the ultimate means of claiming back freedom. And bikes clocked up plenty of miles in 2020, whether for work or for leisure, with, as a consequence, a shortage of new bikes on a global scale. Plus, the public health crisis spurred cities around the world to promote cycling. And this heady enthusiasm could well last through the coming year.

Suddenly, the bike had a new virtue to add to its already impressive list of plus points, mostly linked to its status as an alternative and sustainable means of transport. We create a list of top premium cycles you can buy in India under Rs 30,000, that not only helps you keep a check on your health, but also transports you in style. Here's our list-

Firefox Tornado 27.5D

Type - Mountain Bike

Price: 25,000

The Firefox Tornado 27.5D is an entry-level MTB which can be used for flat trails as well very bad urban roads. If you are a newbie to cycling and want to go for long rides this cycle is great for you. The gears & suspension system are smooth and uses SHIMANO ALTUS EF500, 3x8 speed shifters. It features a Alloy frame and Mechanical Disc brakes along with a front suspension with 60 mm mechanical lockout. It has a wheel size of 27.5".

Btwin RockRider 520 MTB

Type - Mountain Bike

Price - RS 23,999

Btwin is a brand of bicycle owned by the sports store chain Decathlon. The Btwin Rockrider is a Mountain Bike which uses a specially designed Btwin Evo alloy frame. The bicycle comes equipped with a dual Hayes MX5 disk brakes for efficient braking. It also has adjustable Suntour XCT fork for off-road trail. The cycle comes with SRAM X3 8-speed rear derailleur, SRAM X4 shifters with speed indicators. The bike also has doubled walled rims with Aero Trail Evo wheels mounted with all-terrain tyres by Btwin. It is available in 27.5 wheel size.

Firefox Road Runner Pro D Plus

Type - City Hybrid Bike

Price: Rs 29,500

The Firefox Road Runner Pro D is an ideal bicycle for adults looking at a hybrid bicycle for city and long distance rides with an occasional ride on bumpy roads/ mud paths. The bike gets 40 mm front suspension made for bumps on the road and the cycle frame comes in 4 different sizes. It also gets extra cushioning on front handle bars. A hybrid bike is both fast & comfortable and can be used both for fitness or leisure activities.

Montra Trance 700X35C

Type - City Hybrid Bike

Price - Rs 18,350

The Montra Trance is a budget cycle for beginners and gets SHIMANO ALTUS, ST-EF500-2, (3X7-SPEED) 21 speed shifter. It has a Trance 700C, lightweight Aluminium Alloy frame, 700 C alloy rims and front suspension with 50 mm travel. It doesn't get a disc brake but a V-shaped mechanical brakes. The Trance has all the qualities to be your commute and leisure bike at a affordable price.