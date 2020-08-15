Top Indian Cars that Excel on Global Safety Standards: Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and More

There are many things that India can be proud of. And amongst that long list is the fact that if you want to buy a new car for yourself and safety is the top priority for you, then you don't really need to spend a huge amount of money and you don't need to look at international automakers for safe cars - as we found out while making this list. These are the safest cars that you can buy in India under Rs 10 lakh, and they are all Make-in-India cars, made by Indian companies, that are beating the global safety standards.

1. Mahindra XUV300

Our first car in this list is the Mahindra XUV300. It is also the newest car in this price bracket to have undergone a safety test. The Mahindra XUV300 compact-SUV has been awarded the highest 5-Star safety rating by global safety watchdog Global NCAP. It is also the highest point scorer among all the 5-Star rated cars from India tested so far by Global NCAP.

The Mahindra XUV300 has also become the first Indian vehicle to score a 4-Star child safety rating. It is noteworthy that side-impact performance is a pre-requisite for a 5-Star safety rating, and the XUV300 side-impact performance has been one of the best among all 5-star rated cars.

2. Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz achieved five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection under the tests done by Global NCAP. The Altroz, which offers 2 front airbags as standard, had its structure and its footwell area were rated as stable. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection for both adults was adequate.

Child occupant protection showed good protection for the 18-month-old dummy with the CRS installed rearward facing and using the standard ISOFIX anchorages. The 3-year-old CRS was installed forward-facing, the backrest of the seat unlatched during the crash due to the load of the top tether which was a reason for a score reduction.

The head contact of the 3 years old dummy with the interior of the car, the lack of three-point belts in all seating positions, and the lack of possibility of disconnecting the passenger airbag when a rearward-facing CRS is installed in the passenger seat explain the three-star rating for child occupant protection.

3. Tata Nexon

The Tata Altroz isn't the only car from Tata to be one of the safest cars in India as it was the Tata Nexon which bagged the title for being the first five-star scoring car from Tata Motors. Interestingly, the Tata Nexon also holds the title for being the first car from India ever to get a 5-star crash test safety rating.

The model offers good protection for both adult head and neck, marginal protection for the driver's chest and adequate protection for passenger's chest. The pedals showed some risk for the lower legs due to their displacement. The 18-month-old child dummy received good protection while the 3-year-old child passenger showed high readings in chest and head exposure.

4. Tata Tiago/Tigor

You have to give credit to Tata Motors at this point for offering a total of four cars under Rs 10 lakh which make ot to the list of top five safest cars in India in that budget. After the Nexon and the Altroz, the Tata Tiago and the Tigor are you next best bet at safety as both of these cars have recieved a crash test safety rating of four stars. Since the Tigor is acutally based on the Tiago and is almost identical in construction, we decided to club these two cars together at number four.

The two cars achieved three stars for child occupant protection in the crash test. The Tigor and the Tiago offer two front airbags as standard and had their structure and footwell area rated as unstable. Head and neck protection for adult occupants, on the other hand, was good.