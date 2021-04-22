Seven-seater cars are witnessing growing popularity among the Indian masses owing to their spacious interiors and large boot space. In a bid to target large families, automobile manufacturers from across the globe will be unveiling their MUVs and SUVs this year in India. To help you find the most relevant option as per your specific requirements, we have listed some of the top seven-seater cars which will hit the Indian markets this year.

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently developing the next-generation model of its popular XUV500, which has been spotted a number of times near the company's production facility in Maharashtra. The homegrown automobile manufacturer will now roll out the vehicle by the name XUV700 in the coming months of the ongoing Fiscal Year.

South Korean automobile giant, Hyundai has officially stated that its upcoming three-row SUV, Alcazar will be based on its existing SUV Creta. The SUV is slated for a launch in India in the coming months and is expected to incur an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 11.50 lakh. Hyundai will also unveil a 6-seater version of the same in the country.

South Korea-based Kia Motors too is in the queue to expand its vehicle portfolio in the country and will unveil a seven-seater, mid-size Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) in this regard. The vehicle will draw inspiration from the company's existing Seltos SUV and is expected to launch by the ending of this year.

The next-generation model of Mahindra's renowned Scorpio SUV is also expected to make a debut this year. The new generation vehicle, as per spy pics, will sport a completely revamped design both for the exterior as well as interiors. The dimensions of the vehicle are also expected to increase by a significant margin as compared to its existing sibling.

