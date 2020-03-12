Top Upcoming Car Launches of 2020: Hyundai Creta, Tata Altroz EV, Honda City and More

The year 2020 is one of the most crucial years for the Indian automotive industry solely because of the new BS-VI emission norms that will be implemented in a few weeks on April 1. And at the moment when the Coronavirus hovers like a dark cloud, manufacturers are trying their best to tackle the situation and launch their products as per schedule. Here are a few upcoming cars that will enter the Indian market this year.





Hyundai Creta

After its unveiling at this year's Auto Expo, the Hyundai Creta is set to be launched soon this month. The new-generation model comes with a radical new design that speaks Hyundai's latest design language. In terms of mechanicals, the car will most likely debut with the same engine that powers the largely popular Kia Seltos. This means that on offer would be 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car will also feature Seltos’ GT line powertrain that includes the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.





Honda City

Honda will be launching the new City soon and the car comes to compete with the like of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. The car gets three engine options in Thailand that include a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 122hp and 173Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with a mild hybrid. The car will be built in India with maximum localization to ensure a competitive price tag.





Hyundai Verna

The facelifted Verna is closer to the launch as the company recently revealed pictures of the model that will make its way to our shores. The new Verna is based on Hyundai's Superstructure monocoque chassis that is capable of supporting 7 more Vernas on top of it.The new Verna also comes with several First-in-Segment features such as the Digital Cluster, Front Ventilated Seats, Twin Tip Muffler design, Smart Trunk, Emergency Stop Signal, Wireless Charger, ECO coating, Luggage Net & Hooks, Rear USB Charger and Arkamys Premium Sound. On the inside, the new Hyundai Verna is expected to get a new infotainment system featuring the company’s latest Blue Link feature that has already made its way into the Venue and Elantra facelift. It will ship with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Blue Link will come with 33 accessibility functions out of which 10 are India-specific.

The new VERNA will offer BS6 Diesel and Petrol engines promising energetic and youthful performance with 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI engine with 7 Dual Clutch Transmission, 1.5 Litre BS6 Petrol with 6 Manual Transmission & Intelligent Variable Transmission and 1.5L BS6 Diesel with 6 Manual Transmission & 6 Automatic Transmission, offering Superior Power, Performance and Fuel Efficiency.

Honda WR-V

Honda has already commenced bookings for the new WR-V in India. The car will come with an updated exterior as well as BS6-compliant petrol and diesel powertrains. The facelifted WR-V can be booked at authorized dealerships for an amount of Rs 21,000. The car is expected to arrive with BS6-compliant versions of the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine and will most likely be mated to a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed manual transmission respectively.

Altroz EV

Tata Motors took the spotlight with a wide range of electric vehicle at the 2020 Auto Expo this year. The company resurrected the Sierra badge in an electric avatar and the HBX concept that sits below the Nexon. In addition to this, the company also dropped wraps on the electric version of the recently-launched Altroz premium hatchback.

The model was showcased without any word on its powertrain but we can expect the brand’s Ziptron powertrains comprising of a permanent magnet AC motor that powers the front wheels via a single-speed gearbox. The lithium-ion battery in the car is aimed to provide a range of 250-300km on a single charge with a capability to be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes with DC charging.