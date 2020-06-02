Top Upcoming Car Launches to Look Out For: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Kia Sonet and More

With the Coronavirus lockdown relaxing in several parts of the country, we are all getting back to some sort of normalcy that we were used to before the lockdown came in place. The lockdown that had pretty much paused the entire automotive industry across the world. And if you are an enthusiast looking for your doze of cars, you would be wanting to get back to knowing what’s around the corner and about to be launched in India. So in order to help you out, we have put together a list of the top upcoming cars to look out for.

- Honda City

2020 Honda City. (Image source: Headlightmag)





The first car in our list is the upcoming Honda City. Now, before the lockdown came into place, we were actually quite close to driving this car. However, as with many things, the lockdown postponed the launch of the car but now, we are very close to it getting finally launched in the Indian market once again. And we don’t blame Honda for taking their own sweet time with it because after all, the Honda City is one of the most popular sedans to be sold in India and pretty much ever since it came to our shores, it has been the benchmark to beat. So without a doubt, the expectations from the new model are high so Honda would be wanting to get everything just right with the new City.

Before its launch, some images have surfaced on the internet which does give a glimpse of what can be expected and frankly, if this is how the City is going to look like, then it will continue the trend of being the most handsome offering in its segment.

- Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift

Suzuki Swift Facelift. (Photo:Suzuki)





Now when it comes to hatchback there’s really no car out there that can match the popularity of the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Long been called as the best hatchback to buy in India in terms of the value for money, design and features that it offers, it too is set to get an update. And well, we don’t really have to look too far and make wild guesses about what it’s going to look like as the updated model has already been revealed for the international markets and we expect the Indian model to look fairly similar as well.

Interestingly, during the lockdown, Maruti Suzuki has already launched the updated version of their Swift-based compact sedan Dzire which starts at a price tag of Rs 5.89 lakh. And if we combine all of it together then we start to get a clear picture of what we can expect from the new Swift. Other than the obvious styling changes both inside and out, the updated Swift could entirely skip out on a diesel-engine offering and instead offer only a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with a choice of a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

- Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet. (Image: News18.com)





Kia Motors have been a success story unlike any other in India as they rose to massive success with heir first car in India – the Kia Seltos. What followed after that is perhaps one of the best premium MPVs that you can buy in India – the Kia Carnival, and the third car that they will be coming out with will be the Kia Sonet. And if you are wondering whether you have heard this name somewhere before, well, that’s because the concept version of the Kia Sonet was one of the highlights of the Auto Expo 2020. And that really did give us a picture of what we can expect from the production version of the car which will be a compact SUV, which means, it will be smaller than the Kia Seltos, more affordable than the Seltos and of course, that would make it the most accessible Kia car on sale in India. To give you a reference, think of it being the size of the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. We recently also spoke to Kia Motors India wherein they confirmed that the Sonet will launch in India in the upcoming festive season and will come with world-class design.

- MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus. (Image source: MG Motor)





Since we spoke a success story in the Indian automotive market, well, there’s another company that comes right after Kia Motors and that is MG. Their first car, the MG Hector, was a runaway hit and their second car was the MG ZS EV, an electric SUV. Their next offering that is expected is in the form of the MG Hector Plus, with the ‘Plus’ in its name signifying its capability to hold more people inside the cabin. This car was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 in February, and it is the 7-seater addition to Hector’s model lineup. It builds on what people already love about the current MG Hector which is the sheer looks of the car, the bold design elements and the fact that it comes filled to the brim with technology features, including the connected car features thanks to the e-Sim that it has. Expect all of this with more seating options and slightly more premium design with the MG Hector Plus. We also recently spoke to MG Motor India about their plans and they said that that the launch of the MG Hector Plus is on track despite everything that has been happening in the world and that’s really exciting to hear.

- Tata Gravitas

Tata Gravitas from the back. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)





And wrapping up our list is a car that has been talked about for over a year now – the Tata Gravitas. This too broke cover at the Auto Expo 2020 and Tata Motors had announced that it will be launched this year itself. And if it looks similar to the already existing Tata Harrier, then that’s because the Gravitas is the bigger sibling to the Harrier, something similar to what the MG Hector Plus is to the Hector. The Gravitas will be the second car to be built on the Omega architecture which debuted with the Harrier and is based on the ‘IMPACT 2.0’ design language of Tata Motors. This will be the 7-seater variant of the Harrier and it gets some design changes at the back making it look bigger, beefier and almost like an SUV from a segment above.

So there you have it, these are the top five car launches to look out for in India in the coming future. What these cars show is that there are several different kinds of models coming for all kinds of buyers, across segments and we cannot wait to get our hands on them.

