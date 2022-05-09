Top Upcoming Electric Cars in India 2022: Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

Upcoming Electric Cars in India 2022: Consumers looking to buy cleaner cars now have a plethora of alternatives to select from with more and more mainstream automakers providing hybrid powertrains, alongside a massive spike in electric cars (EVs) that have lately joined the market. The best hybrids and plug-in hybrids not only outperform fossil fuelled versions in terms of fuel efficiency, but they also outperform them in terms of performance. EVs are attractive, practical, and offer fast charging rates—as well as adequate range to stave off “range anxiety”.

Let’s take a peek at the top upcoming 2022 electric vehicles.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Korean automaker Hyundai is expected to introduce the Ioniq 5 EV in India in the second half of 2022. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be offered with a 58kWh battery pack and a bigger 77.4kWh battery pack, internationally.

The bigger battery may be specified with a 4WD configuration as well. The electric powertrain will churn out a maximum power of 305bhp and a peak torque of 605Nm. The car has a stated range of 481km.

Kia EV6

The EV6 is the South Korean manufacturer Kia’s first all-electric car, built on the company’s specialised EV platform. It is based on the same E-GMP platform as its cousin, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, and will reportedly be available in India by June 2022.

While we don’t know the specific engine configuration Kia intends to offer in India, we do know the variants available worldwide. These include a 58kWh battery pack version available in two configurations – a 170hp-producing single-motor with rear-wheel drive (RWD) and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) with a dual-motor setup producing 235hp.

Honda City Hybrid

While this is not exactly an upcoming model, we thought we will mention it here as it is a worthy rival to electric vehicles and is also easy on the environment. The Honda City hybrid has been launched in India at Rs 19.49 lakh. It is the manufacturer’s first mass-market electric vehicle, as well as the first in its sector to incorporate a self-charging hybrid system.

Honda is offering the City hybrid, with a petrol engine, amalgamated with two electric motors. It has a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 98PS and 127Nm of torque. The electric motors provide 109PS, bringing the total power output to 126PS, with a peak torque of 253Nm.

