Top Upcoming Electric Cars in India: Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Jaguar i-Pace, Tata Altroz EV & More

Ever since the news of Tesla entering India has been out, the Indian automotive market has gone into an overdrive. But not just Tesla, many manufacturers have planned to launch their electric cars in the coming months. The GST Council's announcement for a GST cut on electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent and for electric chargers from 18 percent to 5 percent as well has pushed EV makers to launch more electric vehicles in India.

Combined with the FAME II scheme, the GST cuts will benefit electric vehicles exponentially as far as their pricing goes, making them a worthy deal for the Indian buyers. While carmakers like Hyundai, Tata, MG are all offering their own EVs in India with 300+ km all-electric mileage, more carmakers are about to launch products with even more features and mileage.

We have compiled a list of the upcoming electric cars in India including the Tesla Model 3, Porsche Taycan and more-

Tesla Model 3/ Model Y

Probably the most important launch that will take place in 2021 will be the Tesla's arrival in India. However, we are not completely sure what vehicle Tesla will bring to India. While Model 3 is their most economical product and makes sense for a cost-conscience market like India, Model Y is a crossover SUV, not too expensive and makes sense for a market obsessed with big cars. Given the barrage of electric SUVs that are being launched by carmakers in India, we are expecting Tesla to launch Model Y and not Model 3. Pricing can be upwards of Rs 50 Lakh for a low range model (even though it will have 450+ km range).

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar, the British carmaker announced to bring its first electric car I-Pace to India soon and we expecting it to launch this year. It has been on sale in the global markets for a while now and is underpinned by an all-new Aluminium platform along with two electric motors and Jaguar's battery technology which is a 90 kWh battery pack, made up from 432 lithium-ion cells.

Porsche Taycan

Back in 2019, Porsche announced Taycan is coming to India and then lockdown happened. It is expected to arrive in the country this year after making its official debut in 2019. It's the first all electric sportscar from Porsche and is already making a lot of buzz globally for its performance. It can do 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds, while the Turbo S does the same in 2.6 seconds.

Mahindra eXUV100

We saw the Mahindra eXUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo along side the eKUV100. Mahindra was the pioneer of launching electric vehicles in India, however they are yet to offer a market friendly personal electric car. Expected to be launched in 2021, the Mahindra eXUV300 will offer 300-400 km range depending on variant you choose. It will go up against the Tata Nexon EV on terms of pricing. There will be a a 40-kWh battery pack in play producing 130 bhp. The eXUV300 will be the first product from Mahindra to get new battery cells developed by LG Chem.

Audi e-Tron

While Audi e-Tron has already made its India debut and was expected to launch in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the launch date to 2021. he Audi e-Tron SUV has a range of 400 km on a single charge and get two motors, a 125 KW and a 140 KW units at the front and rear axles respectively. It can do 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.6 seconds and in 5.7 seconds in the boost mode. The combined total output stands at 355 bhp while the peak torque output is 561 Nm. In the boost mode, the power output goes up to 408 bhp.

Tata Altroz EV

After launching the iTurbo, Tata will now eye the hatchback electric segment with the Altoz EV, first showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Built on the all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform, it will get its tech pack from the Nexon SUV with the Ziptron powertrain technology. This means it will get a range upwards of 300 km on a single charge, and can be launched as early as mid 2021.