Electric cars are the future of the world. They are not only more environmentally friendly, but are also more durable and long lasting. Now that car makers have gauged that electric vehicles are the future, many of them have started pro-actively working on them. Even though the world is going through a global pandemic, many leading automobile companies have been pro-actively working on their e-cars.

Here is a look at the e-cars that are aiming for a 2021 launch in India:

Audi e-Tron:The luxury car making company confirmed the launch of e-Tron along with e-Tron Sportback in India in 2021. This will be Audi’s first electric car launch in India. Both these variants come equipped with two electric motors that generate 355 bhp and 561 Nm of peak torque. The car offers an impressive range of 452 km on a single charge. One mind blowing aspect of this four wheeler is that its powerful 95 kWh battery pack can be entirely charged in eight and a half hours using a regular charger.

Mahindra eKUV100:The Indian car maker announced the price of its upcoming electric vehicle, eKUV100 at the Auto Expo 2020. Mahindra had said that their soon to be launched offering will be made available for Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The car will be powered by a 40 kW electric that generates 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. The four wheeler in all likelihood will come with single-speed transmission which will spend send power to front wheels. The car will manage to cover a distance of 120 kilometres on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz EQS:The vehicle which was revealed last month has been listed on the official India website of Mercedes-Benz, this gives hope to Indian buyers regarding the launch of the fancy car here. The all new Mercedes-Benz EQS will be made available in two models including EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC. The EQS 450+ is the base variant while the EQS 580 4MATIC is the top trim.

Porsche Taycan:In an absolute delight for luxury car buyers, Porsche’s upcoming electric sports car is going to be based on their much hyped Porsche Mission E Concept. The fancy four wheeler will be a home to two synchronous electric motors which will produce a maximum of 600 bhp. The much awaited car will give its buyer an impressive range of over 500 kilometres per charge. If this has not left you impressed, then the fact that the car can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds, will surely leave you mind blown.

Tata Altroz EV:The Altroz EV was first shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The electric version of the much loved hatchback is based on Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture. The car is going to use the sophisticated Ziptron powertrain technology and will get a Lithium-ion battery with IP67 certification.

Tesla Model 3:This will be Tesla’s first electric car that will be made available in India. The brand will be setting up their India headquarters in Mumbai while the production will be based in Karnataka. The much awaited four-wheeler can cover a distance of upto 500 kilometres per charge and can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.1 seconds flat.

Volvo XC40 Recharge:The delivery of Volvo XC40 Recharge in all probability will begin from October 2021. The car will come in a completely built unit (CBU) model to India and will be equipped with a a dual-motor powertrain with 150 kW electric motors on each axle. It will generate an impressive 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The car can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

