Top Upcoming Electric Vehicles to Launch in 2020: MG ZS Electric SUV, Tata Nexon EV and More

The electric revolution in the automotive industry is inevitable. While the world copes up with climate change and global warming, governments around the world are tightening their emission norms to compel auto manufacturers to shift to cleaners and greener alternatives. India, being one of the largest developing countries and automotive markets around the world narrates the same tale. As our country pushed even harder for the development of EVs in the country, here are a few cars that are expected to be launched this year.

MG ZS Electric SUV

After the success of Hector in India, MG is geared up to set its foot in the electric vehicles segment in India with the ZS electric SUV. We recently got our hands on one and came back mighty impressed with what it brings on the table. MG has equipped the ZS with a 44.5kWh battery pack that supplies 143PS and 353Nm of torque to a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor at the front-wheel. MG claims a 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

When plugged into a 15-ampere wall socket, the ZS can be recharged fully in 16-18 hours. The company will also install a 7.4kW AC home charger for free of cost that will recharge the battery in 6-8 hours. In addition to this, MG will also install a 50kW DC fast charger at its flagship dealerships that can recharge up to 80 per cent of the battery in just 50 minutes.

Tata Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata unveiled the Nexon electric SUV in December last year. The car was introduced in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in 2 tone) and XM (in single tone), the NEXON EV will come in three exciting colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White. The car will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery & motor.

Nexon EV is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.

Mahindra eKUV100

The electric version of the KUV100 looks similar to the regular version except for minor design changes. Power will come from a 3-phase AC induction 31 kW electric motor coupled to a lithium-ion battery. This setup will have a range of about 140 km while with fast charging, users can charge the battery to 80% in less than an hour.

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf stands as the most sold electric vehicle in the world. It is offered with two powertrain options - one with a 40kWh battery system, having an EPA cycle range of 241km, and the other with a 62kWh battery with a range of 364km. During our review, We drove the 40kWh version, which will most likely come to India and came out mighty impressed by the offering.

To reduce the range anxiety there are technologies like the regenerative braking that charges the battery every time you press the brake pedal and there’s also e-Pedal, that mimics the engine braking to enhance the regenerative braking, even if you are not pushing the brake lever. Nissan Leaf will most likely get two charging methods, one through a regular socket for charging the car while in transit and also a home mounted AC charger. These are apart from the DC charging stations you can see popping in cities every day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.