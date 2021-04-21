Top Upcoming Global Electric Cars to Look Out For in 2021: Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model X and More

With the global automobile industry leaning towards electrically driven vehicles, markets across different countries are witnessing the launch of a host of electric vehicles with state of the art features.While electric-powered vehicles are still not as mainstream as their conventional fossil-fuel running counterparts, their popularity is on a rapid rise among car enthusiasts.

Below, we have curated a list of some of the best performing EVs in the world offered by renowned automobile brands.

Porsche’s Taycan comes as the company's introductory electric vehicle and is blessed with avant-garde specialities. The car offers unprecedented performance with its two-speed transmission mechanism and incorporated a host of useful features like a 10.9-inch touchscreen-enabled infotainment system anda 16.8-inch digital instrument console, among others.

Elon Musk owned Tesla created a stir in the automobile industry with the launch of its electric vehicles lineup. The Model X of the company comes as one of the most endorsed vehicles by electric vehicle lovers. The car is available in three variants offering a seating capacity of 5, 6 and 7 and sports falcon-wing rear doors for enhanced convenience and style. The electric motor featured in the vehicle offers an impressive power of 670 HP with a range of 580 km.

The first electric vehicle by Jaguar, I-Pace offers a perfect blend of performance and luxury. Living up to the legacy of the brand, the I-Pace offers a luxury interior and an elegant exterior. The vehicle also features state of the art features like a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system among others.

Audi e-Tron is the first electric vehicle launched by the German automobile giant and features a distinctive styling. The vehicle comes in two body style versions, a coupe shaped Sportsback SUV as well as a traditionally designed SUV.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here