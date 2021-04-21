Top Upcoming Global Electric Cars to Look Out For in 2021: Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model X and More

With the global automobile industry leaning towards electrically driven vehicles, markets across different countries are witnessing the launch of a host of electric vehicles with state of the art features.While electric-powered vehicles are still not as mainstream as their conventional fossil-fuel running counterparts, their popularity is on a rapid rise among car enthusiasts.
Below, we have curated a list of some of the best performing EVs in the world offered by renowned automobile brands.Porsche Taycan
Porsche’s Taycan comes as the company's introductory electric vehicle and is blessed with avant-garde specialities. The car offers unprecedented performance with its two-speed transmission mechanism and incorporated a host of useful features like a 10.9-inch touchscreen-enabled infotainment system anda 16.8-inch digital instrument console, among others.Tesla Model X
Elon Musk owned Tesla created a stir in the automobile industry with the launch of its electric vehicles lineup. The Model X of the company comes as one of the most endorsed vehicles by electric vehicle lovers. The car is available in three variants offering a seating capacity of 5, 6 and 7 and sports falcon-wing rear doors for enhanced convenience and style. The electric motor featured in the vehicle offers an impressive power of 670 HP with a range of 580 km.Jaguar I-Pace
The first electric vehicle by Jaguar, I-Pace offers a perfect blend of performance and luxury. Living up to the legacy of the brand, the I-Pace offers a luxury interior and an elegant exterior. The vehicle also features state of the art features like a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system among others.Audi e-Tron
Audi e-Tron is the first electric vehicle launched by the German automobile giant and features a distinctive styling. The vehicle comes in two body style versions, a coupe shaped Sportsback SUV as well as a traditionally designed SUV.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here