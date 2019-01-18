Top Upcoming Hatchbacks to Launch in India in 2019 – Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Tata 45X and More

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

The hatchback segment is one of the most sought-after categories in the Indian market simply because of the importance that they hold due to the huge sales number that this category racks up for manufacturers. As a result, most of the automakers try to come out with a new offering for the segment each year and as 2019 has just started we decided to compile a list of hatchbacks that will be launched in India in 2019.Maruti Suzuki will launch its much-awaited next-gen Wagon R in India. Built on Suzuki’s 5th-generation Heartect platform, the new Wagon R is slightly longer and wider than the current one but it still retains the boxy silhouette. At the front, the car gets matte black grille and lower bumper and completely redesigned tall headlights. The car also gets floating roof design as seen on the Swift and the Ertiga. The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be available in 7 variants and 4 of them will have Maruti’s coveted AGS automatic gearbox – LXi 1.0L, VXi 1.0L, VXi AGS 1.0L, VXi 1.2L, VXi AGS 1.2L, ZXi 1.2L and ZXi AGS 1.2L.Tata Motors went all-out to showcase their future products at the Auto Expo 2018 and one that got the special attention of people was the Tata 45X premium hatchback concept that is expected to go under production this year. Tata 45X is likely to be powered by the same range of engines as the Tiago and Tigor – the diesel Revotorq and petrol Revotron. However, Tata will tune both the engines for better output and refinement to match the premium hatchback flavor. The Tata 45X, in its production form, will come with a lot of sharp edges to match the rivals design, and offer a more premium offering to the buyers.Hyundai launched the Grand i10 back in 2013 and since then, the hatchback has been a popular option among buyers. The i10 as a model has been quite successful in India. Recently, spy images of the next-gen Hyundai Grand i10 have emerged online and it could just be the shot in the arm the hatchback needs to take the fight to the other vehicles in the segment once again. Although the hatchback appears to be a little longer than its predecessor in the pictures, it will in all likelihood be under 4 meters to avail the tax benefit in India. The tail lights also appear to wider but still keeps in line with Hyundai's signature fluidic design language.The 2019 Ford Figo facelift will look similar to the recently launched Ford Aspire. At the front, the car will get same honeycomb-patter grille with chromed surrounds. The car will also get tweaked headlamps and a new bumper as well. The interiors of the car is also expected to be borrowed from the Aspire sedan. The new hatchback is expected to get two new petrol engines – 1.2-litre 3 cylinder and 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine. It is also likely to get a CNG powered variant.Baleno has remained one of the best-selling model of the company since it was launched and now the Japanese automaker is all set to launch a facelifted version of the hatchback this year. At the front, the car gets a new grille and new bumper. The car is also expected to get redesigned tail lamps as well. It is expected that the upcoming Baleno will receive a massive update in the cabin and will look similar to the recently launched Ciaz sedan with new instrument cluster and faux wood inserts.