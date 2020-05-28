Top Upcoming Motorcycle Launches in India: Royal Enfield Meteor, Triumph Tiger 900 and More

With the Coronavirus lockdown relaxing in several parts of the country we are all getting back to some sort of normalcy that we were used to before the lockdown came in place. The lockdown that pretty much paused the entire automotive industry across the world. And if you are an enthusiast looking for your doze of motorcycles, you would be wanting to get back to knowing what’s around the corner and on its way to India. So in order to help you out, we have put together a list of the top upcoming motorcycles to look out for.

1. Triumph Tiger 900







The Triumph Tiger 900 would have been launched in India by now if it wasn’t for the Coronavirus pandemic. However, with the relaxations coming in and the automotive industry slowly getting back into shape, expect the new Tiger to be launched really, really soon. And it has got a lot of people waiting for it as not only is it Triumph’s most popular motorcycle in India but it is one of the most popular adventure motorcycles that is sold in our country. And with the new model, it will be coming in two variations – namely the Triumph Tiger GT 900 which is meant for highways, long-distance touring and mild off-roading and the Triumph Tiger Rally 900 which is meant for proper off-roading action. Now just before the virus took over the world, we actually have already ridden both these motorcycles as we went around Africa on them and we can tell you, that both of these are way better than before and worth waiting for.

2. Ducati Panigale V2







The second motorcycle in our list is the Ducati Panigale V2. Now, at first sight, it might look like the flagship Ducati Panigale V4 but it actually is not as, despite looking very similar to the older generation V4 (yes there is a new and it has not been launched in India), the V2 actually continues with the new nomenclature that Ducati is adopting. The V2 signifies the V-shaped twin-cylinder engine that it will be using which is from the 959 Panigale – the motorcycle that the V2 replaces. The new bodywork not only makes the V2 look better, modern and more tightly packed but also serves a function as the wind deflection off of the rider is claimed to be better and the riding ergonomics have been updated too.

3. Hero Xtreme 160R







Now coming to some mass-market motorcycles, Hero will soon be coming out with the Xtreme 160R which it had showcased at the very first edition of Hero World 2020. This motorcycle replaces the ageing Xtreme Sports and marks the brand’s entry into the 160cc segment. Ad by the looks of it, Hero is trying their best to make the motorcycle stand out of the crowd by giving it elements like the bold LED headlamp cluster, led tail lights which have a smoked finish and tank shrouds that extend all the way to the middle of the motorcycle. The grab rails are neatly integrated too and the motorcycle overall looks like a promising product inbound from Hero Motorcycles.

4. Royal Enfield Meteor







Royal Enfield made all kinds of right noises with their last all-new motorcycle launches which were the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 and set the cash counters ringing. Now, they are set to do that all over again with the launch of their upcoming motorcycle which will be called as the Meteor. This will be replacing the now discontinued Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X and will come with several new features like a BS-VI engine, a digital instrument cluster that could get smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth and a new, overall package that will be a lot modern and up-to-date.

5. Suzuki V-Strom 650 (BS-VI)







The Suzuki V-Strom 650 is one of those rare modern motorcycles that offer you a 650cc adventure tourer package. And being a Suzuki, it offers the usual good bits like a super-refined engine, fantastic chassis setup, raspy exhaust note and lovely suspension. The V-Strom 650 is a great recommendation for those looking for an easy-going middleweight adventure motorcycle that gets the job done when it comes to tackling city traffic, munching miles on the highway, can clock long saddle time day after day and do a bit of off-roading too when the going gets tough. Suzuki will soon be launching the updated BS-VI compliant version of the V-Strom 650.

So there you have it, that’s our top five motorcycles to look out for in India in the coming future. What these motorcycles show is that there are several different kinds of motorcycles coming for all kinds of riders, across segments and we cannot wait to get our hands on them.

