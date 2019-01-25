English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and More
Manufacturers like Royal Enfield, Jawa Motorcycles, Honda 2 Wheelers, Bajaj, Hero, KTM and many more are looking to introduce many more different types of bikes.
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler. (Image: Royal Enfield Bullet Club)
The motorcycle market in India is expanding an at an exponential rate. Manufacturers like Royal Enfield, Jawa Motorcycles, Honda 2 Wheelers, Bajaj, Hero, KTM and many more are looking to introduce many more different types of bikes. Some of the bikes which took the market by storm last year were the Royal Enfield 650 Twins, Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two, BMW G 310 & G 310 GS, Ducati Panigale to name a few. However, the new year promises even more new bikes and we've compiled a list of motorcycles to look forward to in 2019 -
1. Honda CB300R -
Honda CB300R. (Image: Honda 2Wheelers)
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India had recently confirmed that the Neo Sports Café inspired– Honda CB300R will be launched in India soon. The CB300R will be available for sale through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route for the Indian market.
2. 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 -
2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 (Modenas Dominar D400). (Image: Modenas)
Bajaj Auto will soon be upgrading the Dominar 400 for the Indian market. Although, mechanically, the 2019 Dominar will be the same as the older model which comes with a 373.3cc, four-valve, triple-spark DTSi engine. This engine produces 35 bhp of power and 35 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Spy images of the 2019 Dominar are already doing the rounds online and bike is expected to be launched soon.
3. Hero xPulse 200 & xPulse 200T -
Hero XPulse 200T. (Image: News18.com)
At EICMA 2018, Hero had displayed a range of motorcycles and scooters amongst which also included the highly anticipated Hero XPulse 200 and new Hero XPulse 200T. The Hero XPulse 200T is essentially a homegrown ‘tourer’ by Hero MotoCorp. In comparison to the XPulse that we already know of, the XPulse 200T gets revised ergonomics for a more relaxed riding posture.
4. Royal Enfield Scrambler -
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler. (Image: Royal Enfield Bullet Club)
The Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler is currently sold in the European marker and although, currently, there is no official word from the company regarding its launch but the testing images of the bike in India have given rise to speculation about its launch in India.
5. KTM 390 Adventure -
KTM 390 Adventure. (Image: Facebook.com)
The KTM 390 Adventure has been one of the most sought-after motorcycles as, being a KTM, the 390 Adventure is expected to be one of the best performers in its segment. Furthermore, the KTM 390 Adventure could also be one of the best value for money options in the segment. When launched in the India market, the bike will directly stack against the BMW G310 GS.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
