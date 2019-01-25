English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top Upcoming Sedans to Launch in India in 2019 – Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic and More
We have compiled a list of sedans that will be coming to India in 2019.
2019 Honda Civic. (Image: Honda)
Sedans still hold that special place when it comes to design and dynamics. Also, let's not forget the nostalgia factor. The various sedan segment worldwide and India has recently seen a slight slowdown in sales due to the popularity of SUVs. However, automakers like Honda, BMW, Audi, Hyundai, Volvo and many more are set to bring their respective models to India this year. We have compiled a list of sedans that will be coming to India in 2019.
1. 2019 Honda Civic -
2019 Honda Civic. (Image: Honda)
Honda's renowned sedan - the Civic is set to make a comeback to India after it was discontinued in 2012. The 10th-generation Civic is said to make its way to India soon, although, it has been unveiled worldwide. The Civic is also expected to get a diesel engine this time around; borrowed from the CR-V. However, the petrol 1.8-litre engine is expected to get a few updates when launched in India.
2. 2019 Hyundai Elantra -
The Hyundai Elantra recently went through a facelift, making the premium sedan much more aggressive, in terms of looks at least, than before. The updated sedan is expected to get more equipment this time around and is also expected to get an updated diesel engine.
3. 2019 Audi A8 -
2019 Audi A8. (Image: Audi)
Audi's flagship A8 will be arriving on our shores this year, taking the fight to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series. However, the A8 was expected to come to India last year. Although there is a rise in SUV sales at that price points, the luxury sedan segment is undeniably one of the most exciting, given the equipment and technology.
4. 2019 BMW 3-Series -
2019 BMW 3-Series. (Image: BMW)
BMW has always been known to make driver-focussed cars, and the 3-series is no different. In fact, the 3-series is one the company's best sellers and India will soon be getting the 2019 avatar. The all-new BMW 3-series has been spotted testing across different locations and while there is no official word yet, expect it to arrive in India soon.
5. 2019 Volvo S60 -
2019 Volvo S60. (Image: Volvo)
Volvo Cars have been on the rise, not only in terms of popularity but also in terms of sales. The company is currently owned by Geely, a Chinese automaker. The 2019 Volvo S90 takes its design cues from its elder sibling - the S90. Furthermore, the third-gen S60 is said to not have a diesel engine option and will be sold only in petrol and plug-in hybrid options.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
1. 2019 Honda Civic -
2019 Honda Civic. (Image: Honda)
Honda's renowned sedan - the Civic is set to make a comeback to India after it was discontinued in 2012. The 10th-generation Civic is said to make its way to India soon, although, it has been unveiled worldwide. The Civic is also expected to get a diesel engine this time around; borrowed from the CR-V. However, the petrol 1.8-litre engine is expected to get a few updates when launched in India.
2. 2019 Hyundai Elantra -
The Hyundai Elantra recently went through a facelift, making the premium sedan much more aggressive, in terms of looks at least, than before. The updated sedan is expected to get more equipment this time around and is also expected to get an updated diesel engine.
3. 2019 Audi A8 -
2019 Audi A8. (Image: Audi)
Audi's flagship A8 will be arriving on our shores this year, taking the fight to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series. However, the A8 was expected to come to India last year. Although there is a rise in SUV sales at that price points, the luxury sedan segment is undeniably one of the most exciting, given the equipment and technology.
4. 2019 BMW 3-Series -
2019 BMW 3-Series. (Image: BMW)
BMW has always been known to make driver-focussed cars, and the 3-series is no different. In fact, the 3-series is one the company's best sellers and India will soon be getting the 2019 avatar. The all-new BMW 3-series has been spotted testing across different locations and while there is no official word yet, expect it to arrive in India soon.
5. 2019 Volvo S60 -
2019 Volvo S60. (Image: Volvo)
Volvo Cars have been on the rise, not only in terms of popularity but also in terms of sales. The company is currently owned by Geely, a Chinese automaker. The 2019 Volvo S90 takes its design cues from its elder sibling - the S90. Furthermore, the third-gen S60 is said to not have a diesel engine option and will be sold only in petrol and plug-in hybrid options.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results