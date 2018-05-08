Top Upcoming SUVs to Launch in India in 2018 – Hyundai Creta, Tata H5X, Volvo XC40 and More

New Hyundai Creta Sport. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai Brazil)

Volvo XC40. (Image: Volvo)

Nissan Kicks SUV. (Image: Nissan USA)

Upcoming 2018 Jeep Renegade SUV. (Image: Jeep)

The year 2018 is almost reaching its halfway mark and the India’s largest automotive event – the 2018 Auto Expo - recently concluded in the national capital region. Manufacturers like Tata Motors showcased the much talked about H5X (codenamed) SUV, while Mahindra presented the new Rexton G4, albeit without a Sssangyong moniker. Also, manufacturers like Audi and Volvo are ready with their respective SUVs Q8 and XC40. Then there are models like the facelifted Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and Skoda Karoq - all waiting to hit the Indian roads over the period of next 7 months. Here's a list of the top upcoming SUVs in India in 2018!This will be a big update for the Hyundai as Creta enjoys quite a repo among the buyers. Preferred for its SUV looks, premium cabin and refined performance, the Creta has proved to be a bes t seller for the South Korean brand. However, there were a couple of grey areas that we expect Hyundai will take care of in the new update. There can be styling changes with a new grille and bumper design, modified headlamps and tail-lamps. The cabin will get a new infotainment system borrowed from the all-new Verna and new Elite i20.Tata Motors is on a roll and after the success of the last couple of products, the indigenous car manufacturer is mulling on further options to keep the game rolling. SUVs is one such segment where Tata is concentrating a lot and after launching the Hexa and the Nexon, they are ready with a premium SUV, sitting atop Hexa. The premium SUV is codenamed H5X and was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. It will have a 5- and 7-seat options. Underpinning both the SUVs will be the same L550 platform that underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport too.Volvo says they are a predominately Cross-Country brand, meaning they specialize in SUVs. While for every sedan launched, they have a Cross-country version, Volvo is on a launch spree of the XC range of SUVs. After XC90 and XC60, Volvo is set to launch what is being called a future global bestseller for the brand. The XC40 will take on the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes GLA and Audi Q3 and is built on the new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. The XC40 will have a design, cabin, features and safety almost equivalent to the much bigger XC90 SUV.Yet another global brand that specializes in manufacturing SUVs is Nissan Motors. The Japanese auto brand is part of the much bigger Renault-Nissan alliance and will launch the Nissan Kicks, based on the similar lines of the Renault Captur – an SUV that excites buyers aiming for Hyundai Creta to the pricier Jeep Compass. The Kicks has an almost coupé-like profile, spacious cabin, and quite tech loaded. The Kicks will be a more loaded and urbane version of the Terrano compact SUV. Its pricing, though will be on the higher side.Jeep has hit a sweet spot in India with the launch of the Compass compact SUV. Strategically priced, the Compass took the SUV market by storm that Jeep is enjoying till date. Jeep will continue to grow that strength with the baby SUV – Renegade, carrying the pure Jeep DNA. The looks of the Renegade are no alien and we know it will be wider and almost the length of Renault Duster. It will also have proper AWD capabilities, but at a higher cost. However, domestic manufacturing at the company’s Ranjangaon based facility means lower price.