Toutche Heileo H100 Hybrid-Electric Bicycle Launched in India at Rs 48,900

Toutche has announced the launch of its new generation Heileo H100 electric bike in India. The Heileo H100 is a hybrid-style electric bike built to make city commuting a breeze. Launched at a price starting from Rs 48,900, Toutche has opened bookings for the new bike along with its earlier models – Heileo M100, M200, and H200, on the company website.

Heileo H100 comes in 2 color options - spring green and Feta white. In addition to the daily commute, the bike as per the company is targeted at the young generation of cyclists and enthusiasts who ride for recreation, fun, and adventure.

Built with 6061 Aluminium alloy, packed with 345 & 460 watt-hours of power, the Heileo H100 is the lightest electric Hybrid bike in the market, as per Toutche. The company says it is equipped with an intelligent controller, detachable Li-ion battery made of Panasonic cells, and a 250W Rear BLDC hub motor, and the Heileo H100 is programmed to give the best ride quality on city terrains. Similar to the other models in the Heileo stable, the H100 comes with two range options of 60 and 80 km per charge (on the pedal-assist mode).

Heileo’s e-bike comes with three modes of operation. It gives you a choice of being a regular bicycle (with 7-speed Shimano gears) when you need it to be, or run on electric modes (pedal-assist or throttle). The electric mode is powered by 5-levels of Power Assist and a right-hand-side Throttle.

Speaking on the launch, Raghu Kerakatty – CEO and Founder, Toutche Electric said, “The all-new H100 Heileoebike comes with style and energy. We are glad to widen our portfolio at a time when the demand for eBikes has surged in recent months. Be it work or recreation, it’s simply a Toutche away.”

The Heileo e-bikes are manufactured at the Toutche manufacturing unit in Mysore. Toutche offers 18 months warranty on the battery, electric motor, and controller of the bikes, along with a 2-year warranty on the frame. In addition, the company has service facilities available across 18 cities in India.

