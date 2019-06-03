Toyota Announces First Plant in Myanmar

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Toyota Announces First Plant in Myanmar
Toyota said it plans to locally produce the Hilux model at the new plant from February 2021 and would invest $52.6 million in the factory in a special economic zone outside Yangon.
Toyota Logo. (Photo: AP)
Loading...
Japanese automaker Toyota said it will open its first vehicle production plant in Myanmar, as the country's auto market grows and the government raises import barriers. The firm said it plans to locally produce the Hilux model at the new plant from February 2021 and would invest $52.6 million in the factory in a special economic zone outside Yangon. The plant's output will be relatively modest, with plans to build 2,500 Hilux vehicles a year.
But the announcement follows the lead of other carmakers who have established local factories, including Suzuki, Nissan and Ford. The government introduced auto import restrictions in 2017, and a fall in prices has seen the auto market grow, with many new vehicles built locally.
The Automotive Association of Myanmar said the Toyota announced was a "surprise," but welcome news. The brand is already popular in the country, though most of its cars on the road are second-hand models. Toyota says demand for new cases is on the rise though, nearly doubling last year to 18,000 units.
But the announcement follows the lead of other carmakers who have established local factories, including Suzuki, Nissan and Ford. The government introduced auto import restrictions in 2017, and a fall in prices has seen the auto market grow, with many new vehicles built locally.
The Automotive Association of Myanmar said the Toyota announced was a "surprise," but welcome news. The brand is already popular in the country, though most of its cars on the road are second-hand models. Toyota says demand for new cases is on the rise though, nearly doubling last year to 18,000 units.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli Cleared off Injury Concern After Hurting Thumb in Training
- Kit Harrington's Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys Is Now a Desi Reaction Meme
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results