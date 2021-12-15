Toyota Announces Plans to Launch 30 Electric Cars by 2030

The world’s largest carmaker, Toyota, has finally thrown some light on their plans for electric vehicles. The Japanese auto brand held a press conference yesterday through which they showcased a number of EVs. The company plans to launch 30 electric cars in the global market by 2030, which is almost double from what they had mentioned not too long ago. In fact, Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation, revealed that Toyota plans to sell 3.5 million battery-powered electric cars by 2030, all in a bid to move towards cleaner energies.

Toyoda further compared these volumes to other manufacturers like Groupe PSA and Daimler, which have similar global volumes to Toyota. Furthermore, the company plans to go all-electric in North America, Europe, and China by 2030, and completely move away from internal combustion cars by 2035. Toyota’s luxury division, Lexus, is expected to take the charge on the EV front and launch electric cars in all segments by 2030, as well. Most importantly, both Toyota and Lexus plan to be completely carbon neutral by 2035.

Moreover, Toyoda mentioned that some of these cars will bear similarity to older models like the ever-popular Hilux, while some, will be completely new from the ground up and be based on Toyota’s e-TNGA EV platform, which has been developed in collaboration with Subaru. The models revealed by Toyoda included a bZ Series-based EV, Aygo X-inspired urban SUV for the city, Tacoma-based EV concept, FJ Cruiser-inspired EV concept and a whole lot more.

Also Watch:

Toyota even plans to its first bespoke EV, in the form of the Lexus RZ crossover, in 2022. The images released by Toyota also show EV concepts inspired by the RX full-size SUV, IS-based sedan and supercar, too.

ALSO READ: Toyota to Invest $1.29 Billion to Build New Battery Factory for EVs in the US

Apart from the unveiling and general design, not a lot is known about these EV concepts just yet. Just like before, the Toyota concepts are more based around more ordinary, everyday vehicles; Lexus is more catered to the luxury side of things. One thing is for sure, though, Toyota’s latest announcement only strengthens the company’s resolve to shift to electric.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.