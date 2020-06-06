Toyota Announces Price Hike for Camry Hybrid Sedan and Vellfire MPV From July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced its decision to implement a price increase for Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle and The Vellfire with effect from July 2020. The impending hike has been necessitated due to the substantial rise in the exchange rate.

The only variant of the Camry Hybrid comes filled to the brim with premium features including a comprehensive touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone automatic climate control, HUD, leather upholstery, touchscreen controls for the entertainment system on the armrest, adjustable rear seats, powered sunshade, 8-way electronically adjustable front seats, sunroof and LED headlamps among others.

At its heart, the Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor. The IC engine puts out 178hp and 221Nm of torque while the electric motor is rated at 120hp and 202 Nm of torque. This brings the combined output of the car to 218hp that is put out via a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

The Vellfire, similarly, gets leather upholstery, memory setting of seats, 17-speaker JBL premium audio, power-adjustable seats with Ottoman function, 16 colours ambient light & super long seat sliding function.

The New Vellfire is equipped with 7 SRS Airbags & VDIM (Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management) which is a proactive safety feature which provides stability to the vehicle based on vehicle performance control technology. Other safety features in the Vellfire come along with Emergency Brake Signal, hill-start assists control (HAC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC).

Powering the Vellfire is 2.5-litre 4-Cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Engine offers 115 BHP power and a max torque of 198 Nm rpm. The new Vellfire engine which is also coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery ensures low emissions.

Also Watch: