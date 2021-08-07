Toyota Brazil Now Accepting Corn, Soyabean in Exchange of Selected Car Models

Toyota has come up with a rather unheard of direct sales channel. The sales model involves purchasing the brand’s offering in exchange for corn or soyabean. The Japanese carmaker has named this model as Toyota Barter. Currently, it has only been implemented in some parts of Brazil. The idea behind introducing this method is to focus on the buyers belonging to the agricultural sector.

As per reports, the Toyota Barter was launched on August 4. The farmers who want to buy vehicles through this method will have an option of choosing between Hilux, Corolla Cross SUV and SW4. The automobile giant will consider the per weight market price of soyabean or corn in exchange for the car.

There will be some checks and balances that the company will do before a farmer is eligible for buying a car under Toyota Barter. One of them includes verifying if the buyer is certified for rural production of the crops. The idea behind doing this is to be sure about the produce’s quality and to ensure that they are from sustainable plantations. At present, 16 percent of Toyota Brazil’s direct sales comes from buyers belonging to the agri-business sector. With this new model of sales, the carmaker is certainly eyeing an increase in share.

As of now Toyota Barter is only functional in Goiás, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Piauí and Tocantins in Brazil. If the reports are to be believed, then the Japanese carmaker is soon going to expand this sales model to São Paulo, Paraná, and Mato Grosso do Sul."The Toyota Barter started as a pilot project in 2019, so it was the first sales channel in Brazil to accept grain to purchase a car.

Now, we have the opportunity to make this facility official for agribusiness and expand Toyota's presence and contribute in an important way to what is one of the main economic sectors of our country," AutoCar quoted José Luis Rincon Bruno, direct sales manager, Toyota Brazil.

