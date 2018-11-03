English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toyota Camry and Avalon to Get TRD Treatment, Showcase at 2018 LA Auto Show
A TRD-treated Toyota Camry and Avalon have been teased for the 2018 LA Auto Show.
The Toyota Avalon is getting an upgrade for the LA Auto Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
A TRD-treated Toyota Avalon and Camry have been teased for the 2018 LA Auto Show. What better place to tease impressive vehicle upgrades than...Twitter? The application is proving to be the ideal place to reveal everything from political policies to new gadgets, and Toyota is jumping on that bandwagon.
Yesterday, Toyota USA teased an Avalon and Camry upgraded by the Toyota Racing Development. TDR is known for providing vehicles with handsome upgrades that generously improve performance, but no details are available yet.
Cosmetically, both Avalon and Camry have seen some changes in 2018: new front splitters and wheels. Without a doubt, aesthetically, the models look a bit more hardcore, but Toyota hasn't revealed if anything else has been beefed up.
With the TRD modifications that the company made to the Subaru BRZ back in July (new breaks, dampers, and exhaust), we can assume that these souped up models will be just that -- souped up.
The LA Auto Show runs November 30-December 9, 2018. Mark your calendars for November 28 at 2:05pm Eastern time to watch a live stream of the Toyota TRD reveals.
Yesterday, Toyota USA teased an Avalon and Camry upgraded by the Toyota Racing Development. TDR is known for providing vehicles with handsome upgrades that generously improve performance, but no details are available yet.
Cosmetically, both Avalon and Camry have seen some changes in 2018: new front splitters and wheels. Without a doubt, aesthetically, the models look a bit more hardcore, but Toyota hasn't revealed if anything else has been beefed up.
With the TRD modifications that the company made to the Subaru BRZ back in July (new breaks, dampers, and exhaust), we can assume that these souped up models will be just that -- souped up.
The LA Auto Show runs November 30-December 9, 2018. Mark your calendars for November 28 at 2:05pm Eastern time to watch a live stream of the Toyota TRD reveals.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- England ODI Captain Eoin Morgan Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Tara Ridgway
- HIL to Return in New 5-a-side Look in 2019 for Both Men, Women
- Shah Rukh Khan's Private Birthday Party Abruptly Shut Down by Mumbai Police
- Zero Trailer: Anushka's 'Ganwar Pasand Hai Mujhe' Dialogue Inspires Memes; See the Best Ones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...