Toyota Camry and Vellfire Battery Warranty Extended By 5 Years, Effective From Aug 1

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the extension of battery warranty for its Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) in India. The warranty is extended from the existing three years or 100,000 kilometres to eight years or 160,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) for all its SHEV models – Toyota Camry & Vellfire, sold with effect from August 1, 2021.

TKM’s new 2021 hybrid electric vehicle battery warranty is the longest warranty period offered in the industry and is available to all the owners of Toyota SHEVs. TKM was the first carmaker to bring hybrid electric vehicles to the Indian market with products such as the Prius and Camry. Today, the Toyota Camry and Vellfire are successful in gaining customers’ confidence and trust in brand, encapsulate Toyota’s class defining self-charging hybrid electric technology, comfort, elegance and sustainability, thus paving the way for the adoption of other electrified technologies in the future.

Also Watch:

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota has been at the forefront of global vehicle electrification for more than two decades now. In India too, TKM was among the first automakers to introduce SHEVs in the market. Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles, which have both a petrol engine and electric powertrain, are extremely environment friendly while requiring no behavioural changes at the customer’s end. Hybrids can run 40% of the distance and 60% of the time as an electric vehicle with a petrol engine shut off, as proven in a study by iCAT, a Government testing agency. This gives hybrids tremendous fuel efficiency improvements of 35 to 50% and much lower carbon emissions. In India, over the years (cumulative), sale of Toyota Camry Hybrid vehicles alone has resulted in CO2 emission reduction of over 18 million kilograms and fossil fuel savings of over 7.6 million litres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here