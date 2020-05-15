Toyota Camry Hybrid BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 37.88 Lakh

Toyota has launched the BS-VI compliant Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 37.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The car comes in a single fully-loaded variant and is dearer by Rs 93,000 than the outgoing model.

The only variant comes filled to the brim with premium features including a comprehensive touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone automatic climate control, HUD, leather upholstery, touchscreen controls for the entertainment system on the armrest, adjustable rear seats, powered sunshade, 8-way electronically adjustable front seats, sunroof and LED headlamps among others.

At its heart, the Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor. The IC engine puts out 178hp and 221Nm of torque while the electric motor is rated at 120hp and 202 Nm of torque. This brings the combined output of the car to 218hp that is put out via a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

The system in the car offers three driving modes including Eco, Normal and Power. In terms of safety, the car gets 9 airbags, reverse parking camera, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist. Also on offer are features like traction control, hill start assists, park assist and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPS).

The car is available in 7 colour options including Platinum White, Silver, Attitude Black, Burning Black, Red Mica, Phantom Brown and Graphite. In the domestic market, the Camry Hybrid does not have any direct rival. The nearest competitor is the Skoda Superb which is due for a BS-VI update.

Also Watch: