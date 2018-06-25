English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Toyota Camry Sedan Will Return to Europe as a Hybrid

The Camry hasn't been officially distributed in Western Europe in 14 years.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 25, 2018, 11:23 AM IST
The new Camry Hybrid is expected in European dealerships in Q1 2019. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota, has announced that its Camry sedan will return to the European market in a hybrid-only version. It's expected in dealerships in Q1 2019.

The Camry hasn't been officially distributed in Western Europe in 14 years. This time around, Toyota's large sedan -- which will replace the Avensis -- will only be landing in a hybrid version with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor.

Aimed at households as well as business fleets, the latest-generation Toyota Camry, launched in 2017, is billed as a spacious and comfortable sedan. With annual sales of more than 700,000 units globally, the Camry remains the world's best-selling three-box sedan.

The Camry Hybrid is set to go on sale across Western Europe from 2019. Pricing has not yet been released.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
