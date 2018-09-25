English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toyota Cars Could Soon Come Equipped with Android Auto
According to a Bloomberg source, Toyota agreed to put the Android infotainment system directly into their cars.
Toyota logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Just a week after Google revealed its partnership with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to create intelligent infotainment systems using Android, Toyota has reportedly agreed to use Android Auto. According to a Bloomberg source, Toyota agreed to put the Android infotainment system directly into their cars, an agreement taking place not long after the company's decision to make their vehicles compatible with Apple's CarPlay earlier this year. All sources chose to remain anonymous since the news has not yet been officially released to the public.
The new level of connectivity being introduced to Toyota products is likely to bring in new customers who may have previously avoided the brand due to the compatibility delay with the Google software, especially since more than 80% of smartphones use this OS. A second source claims that the announcement could come as early as next month.
This would bring Toyota up to speed regarding the implementation of a connected system in their vehicles, a transition they cannot afford to delay. Previously, the brand refused this type of connectivity directly into their infotainment systems due to safety and driver privacy concerns.
The new level of connectivity being introduced to Toyota products is likely to bring in new customers who may have previously avoided the brand due to the compatibility delay with the Google software, especially since more than 80% of smartphones use this OS. A second source claims that the announcement could come as early as next month.
This would bring Toyota up to speed regarding the implementation of a connected system in their vehicles, a transition they cannot afford to delay. Previously, the brand refused this type of connectivity directly into their infotainment systems due to safety and driver privacy concerns.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar’s Wish on Daughter Nitara’s Birthday: Please Don’t Grow Up Just Yet
- Is Kapil Sharma in a Bangalore Rehab Centre on Twinkle Khanna’s Recommendation?
- Lionel Messi Will Eventually Play for Argentina Again: AFA President
- Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
- 'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...