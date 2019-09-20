Toyota Century Convertible to Carry Japan's New Emperor to His Coronation on October 22

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito will travel in the Toyota Century convertible to his coronation ceremony on October 22. The grand luxury barge, Toyota Century, primarily serves the affluent customers in Japan. The latest model of the luxurious car was launched in 2018. The Century has been around since 1967 and the 2018 model is the third generation of the full-size flagship sedan. According to Japanese Nostalgic Car report, the Toyota Century is dubbed as the royal parade car and it will be the ride that new Emperor Naruhito, who ascended to the throne in May, and the royal family will use for the official coronation ceremony.

VIPs from 190 countries are expected to attend the coronation ceremony of Japan's new Emperor Naruhito on October 22. Toyota Century convertible is a huge car that stretches nearly 18 feet in length and what makes it more royal is it doesn't have a roof. The standard Century uses a hybrid powertrain, pairing a 5.0-litre V8 with electric motors to produce a combined 425 horsepower (317 kilowatts) similar to what was used earlier in the Lexus LS600h. Notably, Toyota Century is the first new parade car for Japan’s royal family in nearly three decades.

Previously, a Rolls-Royce Corniche III was used in the parade, though it was only used twice and was in need of major updating to be used for this special occasion. According to a report by Japanese Nostalgic Car, the Century convertible has rear seats that are slightly taller, with seatbacks fixed at a 25-degree angle so the royal passengers are more visible during the parade.

