Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Toyota Century Convertible to Carry Japan's New Emperor to His Coronation on October 22

Although a Rolls-Royce Corniche III was used by the Japanese Royal family earlier, Japan's new Emperor Naruhito will ride in a Toyota Century for the parade before his Coronation ceremony.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 20, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Toyota Century Convertible to Carry Japan's New Emperor to His Coronation on October 22
Image for Representation (Source: Motortrend)
Loading...

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito will travel in the Toyota Century convertible to his coronation ceremony on October 22. The grand luxury barge, Toyota Century, primarily serves the affluent customers in Japan. The latest model of the luxurious car was launched in 2018. The Century has been around since 1967 and the 2018 model is the third generation of the full-size flagship sedan. According to Japanese Nostalgic Car report, the Toyota Century is dubbed as the royal parade car and it will be the ride that new Emperor Naruhito, who ascended to the throne in May, and the royal family will use for the official coronation ceremony.

VIPs from 190 countries are expected to attend the coronation ceremony of Japan's new Emperor Naruhito on October 22. Toyota Century convertible is a huge car that stretches nearly 18 feet in length and what makes it more royal is it doesn't have a roof. The standard Century uses a hybrid powertrain, pairing a 5.0-litre V8 with electric motors to produce a combined 425 horsepower (317 kilowatts) similar to what was used earlier in the Lexus LS600h. Notably, Toyota Century is the first new parade car for Japan’s royal family in nearly three decades.

Previously, a Rolls-Royce Corniche III was used in the parade, though it was only used twice and was in need of major updating to be used for this special occasion. According to a report by Japanese Nostalgic Car, the Century convertible has rear seats that are slightly taller, with seatbacks fixed at a 25-degree angle so the royal passengers are more visible during the parade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram