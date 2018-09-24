English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toyota Century GRMN Luxury Sedan Spotted, CEO Akio Toyoda Shares Image on Instagram
The Century GRMN has the number plate bearing ‘1867’ referring to the year Sakichi Toyoda (founder of Toyota Industries and Akio Toyoda’s great-grandfather) was born.
Toyota Century GRMN. (Image: Akio Toyoda/ Instagram)
Loading...
Many people are not aware that Toyota sells an uber-luxury sedan called the ‘Century’ that competes with the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce and acts as the state carrier of Japanese Prime Minister and other top officials. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda in the past promised to add a sporty touch to the products and keeping his promise, he has been spotted riding in a Century, wearing GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring) badging and sporty elements.
After the spy shots surfaced online on Twitter, Toyoda himself shard a picture of Toyota Century GRMN with a caption – ‘One and only, Century GRMN!!’ The earlier spy shots of Toyoda in the back seat of the Century GRMN were from his meeting with the chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA).
As seen from the spy pictures and Toyoda’s image, the white colored luxury sedan features some changes over the regular Century, including larger multi-spoke alloy wheels wearing low-profile rubber, a boot spoiler, blacked-out body kit with red accents, front splitter and brake calipers finished in white.
This Century GRMN looks a bit lower than the regular version and the number plate bearing ‘1867’ refer to the year Sakichi Toyoda (founder of Toyota Industries and Akio Toyoda’s great-grandfather) was born. There is no word on the technical specifications, but the standard model is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 hybrid engine, producing 430hp in total.
After the spy shots surfaced online on Twitter, Toyoda himself shard a picture of Toyota Century GRMN with a caption – ‘One and only, Century GRMN!!’ The earlier spy shots of Toyoda in the back seat of the Century GRMN were from his meeting with the chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA).
If making a sporty model of the most stately Toyota is wrong (it is), I don't want to be right (I'm not) pic.twitter.com/pJnOULM8JY— Supcat @ Hot Sounds Island (@supcat) September 20, 2018
As seen from the spy pictures and Toyoda’s image, the white colored luxury sedan features some changes over the regular Century, including larger multi-spoke alloy wheels wearing low-profile rubber, a boot spoiler, blacked-out body kit with red accents, front splitter and brake calipers finished in white.
This Century GRMN looks a bit lower than the regular version and the number plate bearing ‘1867’ refer to the year Sakichi Toyoda (founder of Toyota Industries and Akio Toyoda’s great-grandfather) was born. There is no word on the technical specifications, but the standard model is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 hybrid engine, producing 430hp in total.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Wins the Weekend Round Against Manto, Earns Rs 23.26 Cr
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Updates: First Captains of the Season Kriti and Roshmi Punished For Breaking House Rules
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read
- Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...