Toyota Century GRMN Luxury Sedan Spotted, CEO Akio Toyoda Shares Image on Instagram

If making a sporty model of the most stately Toyota is wrong (it is), I don't want to be right (I'm not) pic.twitter.com/pJnOULM8JY — Supcat @ Hot Sounds Island (@supcat) September 20, 2018

Many people are not aware that Toyota sells an uber-luxury sedan called the ‘Century’ that competes with the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce and acts as the state carrier of Japanese Prime Minister and other top officials. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda in the past promised to add a sporty touch to the products and keeping his promise, he has been spotted riding in a Century, wearing GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring) badging and sporty elements.After the spy shots surfaced online on Twitter, Toyoda himself shard a picture of Toyota Century GRMN with a caption – ‘One and only, Century GRMN!!’ The earlier spy shots of Toyoda in the back seat of the Century GRMN were from his meeting with the chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA).As seen from the spy pictures and Toyoda’s image, the white colored luxury sedan features some changes over the regular Century, including larger multi-spoke alloy wheels wearing low-profile rubber, a boot spoiler, blacked-out body kit with red accents, front splitter and brake calipers finished in white.This Century GRMN looks a bit lower than the regular version and the number plate bearing ‘1867’ refer to the year Sakichi Toyoda (founder of Toyota Industries and Akio Toyoda’s great-grandfather) was born. There is no word on the technical specifications, but the standard model is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 hybrid engine, producing 430hp in total.