Toyota Corolla GR Hatchback at Auto Expo 2023: Design, Features, Engine and More Details

Toyota will be showcasing its impressive portfolios of SUVs, EVs, concepts and facelifts at the Auto Expo 2023. The latest reports suggest that the Japanese automaker will be showcasing a GR (Gazoo Racing) model for the first time in India. Toyota Corolla GR hatchback will gracing the company pavilion at the upcoming Auto Expo.

This will likely increase the hype around Toyota’s debut appearance at the high-profile auto show. Although Toyota is unlikely to launch the GR Corolla hatchback in India, the company could use this opportunity to gauge the potential of GR models in the lucrative Indian auto market.

The Toyota GR Corolla shares its underpinnings with the standard Corolla hatchback that is sold overseas. However, this is a performance version of the popular hatchback and has been heavily beefed up by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division.

The high-performance vehicle boasts of several structural modifications over the standard hatchback such as a highly rigid body, extra welds around chassis joints and more extensive use of structural adhesive between various components. The GR Corolla hatchback is also much lighter than the standard Corolla hatchback due to the extensive use of lightweight materials.

Toyota Corolla GR Engine

The Corolla GR hatchback is powered by a 1.6-litre, three-cylinder, single-scroll turbocharged engine that generates beastly figures of 304hp and 370Nm. It is worth mentioning that this is nearly as powerful as a Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan which comes with a larger 2.0-litre engine. The engine has been enhanced for pure performance and has been designed with track racing in mind.

The extent of the performance modifications is mind-boggling and includes a triple-exit exhaust which improves exhaust flow and reduces back pressure, larger exhaust valves, a new ‘multi-oil jet piston’ cooling system and a part-machined intake port. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with all-wheel drive. All these performance-specific enhancements translate into a 0-100kph sprint time of around five seconds.

Toyota Corolla GR Design and Features

The Corolla GR gets several sporty design elements which include a larger front grille with wider air intakes, heavily flared wheel arches, a pronounced rear diffuser, air ducts on the bumpers and fenders, and a prominent rear wing. The interiors of the high-performance hatch also give the vibes of a pure racing car and are punctuated by a leather-trimmed GR steering wheel, GR-badged seats and aluminium pedals.

Toyota Corolla GR lock horns with Civic Type R and Golf R globally.

