Toyota Discount Offers for June has Benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on Glanza, Urban Cruiser and More

The sale of passenger vehicles in India declined 66 per cent (MoM) last month in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns in multiple states, said auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday. According to the SIAM data, total passenger vehicles sold in the month stood at 88,045 units in May, as compared to 261,633 in April 2021 and 226,975 units in May 2019. Meanwhile, with the lockdown restrictions easing up across the country, automakers are gearing up to offer discounts and benefits to lure customers and wash off auto market blues. Among the first is Toyota India, as their select dealership’s in the sub-continent are offering huge discounts on various models in June 2021. The Japanese brand will be offering cash discounts, corporate discounts and an exchange bonus on its vehicles till this month-end. Customers of these selected cars can get a maximum benefit of Rs 75,000 on their purchase.

Here is a look at the cars on which discounts are available, according to a carwale report.

- Toyota Yaris

The five-seater sedan is being offered with maximum benefits. This includes a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The car price starts at Rs 9.17 Lakh and goes up to Rs 14.61 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

- Toyota Glanza

Potential buyers of Glanza can avail of benefits up to Rs 20,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 8,000; an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000 and an additional corporate discount of Rs 4,000. This feature-loaded hatchback is available in two BS-VI compliant petrol engine options and the price starts at Rs 8.27 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

- Toyota Urban Cruiser

Even though there is no cash discount on the car, the total benefits that the buyer gets are Rs 20,000 via an exchange bonus. The hatchback’s price starts at Rs 9.68 Lakh and goes up to Rs 13.19 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Please note that the discount rates and offers vary from state to state and the discounts offered are as per the car dealers’ discretion. Meanwhile, buyers of Toyota’s Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Vellfire models will not be getting any discounts.

