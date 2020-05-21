Toyota Donates Modified Innova Crysta Ambulances to Red Cross, Health Ministry in Indonesia for COVID-19 Aid

Various companies and brands are doing whatever they can in order to help their countries deal with the novel coronavirus. Joining the league of such companies is Toyota-Astra Motor. The company has donated five modified units of Innova to Red Cross and the Indonesian Ministry of Health to help them in combating the COVID-19 disease.







The vehicle has been modified into an ambulance that includes life-saving medical equipment. An LED spotlight has been put behind the tailgate so that there is no difficulty in carrying out the rescue operations at night.







In terms of modifications, the rear cabin of the vehicle has been transformed in a way that includes a flat floor with a platform to mount a foldable stretcher-cum-trolley. According to a report published in Indian Autos Blog, there are two side-facing seats so that an attendant of the patient can sit.





As can be seen in the photos, a small washbasin and some medical equipment machines have been added to the vehicle. The look of the car too has been changed as it has been painted in the colours of an ambulance and a red light bar has been put on the roof.







The Toyota Innova was first made in Indonesia in the year 2004 under Toyota Astra Motors’ supervision. The compact MPV’s official name in Indonesia is Toyota Kijang Innova.

(Image Source)







Also Watch:

