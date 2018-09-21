English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Toyota Etios Range Crosses 4 Lakh Sales Milestone in India

Designed for the Indian market, the Etios series consisting of the Platinum, the Liva and the Cross, has been one of the most popular models for Toyota.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2018, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Toyota Etios Range Crosses 4 Lakh Sales Milestone in India
Toyota Etios Liva. (Photo Courtesy: Toyota India)
Loading...
Led by the Liva, the Etios range of mid-segment sedans from the Toyota stable has crossed the 4-lakh-milestone since the launch of the car in 2011. The models clocked a 10 per cent volume growth in the April- September period of this year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

Designed for the domestic market, the Etios series consisting of the Platinum, the Liva and the Cross, has been one of the most popular models for the company. Etios series has been in strong demand since the launch in 2011, as both personal segment and fleet customers appreciate, the comfort and safety features, coupled with high resale value, low cost of ownership and high fuel economy, the company said earlier.

Recently Toyota launched a new dual-tone Liva, which has helped in pushing growth of personal segment sales to 95 per cent. Toyota had also announced the launch two new versions of its Yaris supermini at the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October 2018.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...