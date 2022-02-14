Toyota Files Patent Application for Clutch-Operated Manual Transmission for EVs

Over time, EVs have yelled sacrilege when it comes to an offering that would cater to the enthusiasts and among a handful of logical reasons, one is the lack of multi-speed transmissions. So far EVs have come with a single-speed transmission, apart from a few exceptions like the Porsche and Audi which use a 2-speed transmission for better response at higher speeds for better performance on the German Autobahn.

Toyota is planning to change this after a recent patent filed by the company suggests that it has created a traditional clutch-activated manual transmission with a familiar shift lever as you’d find on a GR86. The company explained in its filing that the controller of the electric vehicle would be configured to control the torque of the electric motor using the MT vehicle model based on the operation amount of the accelerator pedal, the operation amount of the pseudo-clutch pedal, and the shift position of the pseudo-shifter.”

Toyota’s including of the word pseudo is quite interesting. Since it implies that this entire transmission is all for fun and not required for the operation of the vehicle.

“The electric vehicle also includes a shift reaction force generator that generates a shift reaction force in response to the operation of the pseudo-shifter using by the operating of the reaction force actuator,” Toyota said in its filing.

