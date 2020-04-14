Toyota Fortuner Epic, Epic Black Edition Revealed for South African Market, Gets Cosmetic Updates

Toyota has revealed the new Fortuner Epic and Epic Black in international markets. Introduced in South Africa, the car is only available with a 2.8-litre diesel engine. It sports a few cosmetic changes over the standard Fortuner.

On the outside, the new Epic editions come with a nudge bar with Epic lettering upfront. There are a blacked-out roof, blacked-out ORVMs and newly designed alloy wheels. At the back, the car also gets a tow bar as standard. On the inside, the cabin carries subtle changes such as metallic scuff plates and Epic branding on the floor mats.

In terms of features, the new model gets a LED headlamps, auto climate control, a powered driver seat, cruise control, rearview camera and a touchscreen infotainment system.

As mentioned before, the new Epic editions only come with the 177hp 2.8-litre diesel engine that is available in both two-wheel and all-wheel-drive. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission as standard with no option for a manual setup.

Unlike the India-specific model, the model in South Africa is available with a choice of two diesel engines. A 2.4-litre unit that currently powers the Innova Crysta in India – is available in the lower variants. Also available is a 2.7-litre petrol engine option.

Also Watch:

