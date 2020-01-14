Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Toyota Fortuner Flies into the Air and Lands on 2 Cars in Chandigarh: Watch Video

The police said that the vehicle went out of the 25-year-old driver's control because he suffered from major seizures while at the wheel.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Toyota Fortuner Flies into the Air and Lands on 2 Cars in Chandigarh: Watch Video
(Image: CarToq)

In a case of a horrific accident, a Toyota Fortuner was flung into the air after hitting a solid platform at a T-point in Sector 37, Chandigarh. The CCTV footage of the incident shows a speeding Toyota Fortuner coming down the road and crashing into a platform. The car, as a result of the collision, became airborne and landed on two cars parked in the neighbourhood. According to the report, no one except the driver has been injured in the accident. Nobody was accompanying the driver at the time of the accident. The video also shows a few vehicles passing by when the incident happened. However, the street was luckily empty at that time.

The police attributed the loss of control to the 25-year-old driver’s health issues. According to the police, the driver, identified as Rajinder Singh, suffered major seizures. Besides, the medical examination found no traces of alcohol in his blood. Rajinder is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his family is with him. Both car owners, on whose cars the SUV landed, have registered a complaint with the police against Rajinder for damaging their vehicles.

A seizure can cause changes in levels of consciousness, behaviour or feelings. Seizures, which generally last from 30 seconds to two minutes, can be controlled with medication. However, if it lasts for more than five minutes, then it is a medical emergency. Its symptoms include temporary confusion, uncontrollable jerking movements of the arms and legs, and loss of consciousness.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram