Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 SUV Crosses the Rs 50 Lakh On-Road Price Mark in India

Japanese automobile giant, Toyota unveiled the Fortuner Legender 4X4 in India last week. The ex-showroom cost of the new premium trim of the famous SUV stands at Rs 42.33 lakh. Post the addition of registration, insurance and other taxes and the vehicle's pricing crosses Rs 50 lakh in the city of Bangalore. To date, the Fortuner Legender was not retailed with an all-wheel drive. For the Fortuner Legender 4×2 which is still on sale, you will have to shell out Rs 48.44 lakh(on-road) in the city of Bengaluru.

The new Fortuner Legender 4×4 employs the identical 2.8-litre diesel engine as the 4×2 version. This engine churns out a max power of 201 BHP and a peak torque of 500 Nm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive mechanism. Toyota also provides all-wheel drive on the conventional Fortuner. When it comes to pricing, then the 4X4 AT version of the regular Fortuner costs Rs 5.53 lakh less as compared to the 4X4 AT version of the Legender, reports Team BHP.

The Fortuner Legender comes with a series of upgrades as compared to its older sibling including quad-LED headlamps, hi-tech turn indicators, machine cut alloy wheels, ambient lighting in the interior and rear USB ports, among others.

The heavy-duty vehicle is also equipped with 11 JBL speakers along with a subwoofer, black dial instruments, USB port, wireless charging and automatic boot opening. On the safety front, the Fortuner Legender features seven airbags, hill-climb assist, anti-theft warning, vehicle stability, ABS, ISOFIX child seat mounts and much more.

Toyota also recently grabbed the headlines across the world with its Mirai fuel cell EV. The hydrogen-run vehicle of the Japanese automaker called Mirai secured a Guinness World Record for the largest distance travelled by a fuel cell-powered vehicle. The Mirai covered a total of 845 miles, surpassing its earlier record of 623 miles established in June this year.

