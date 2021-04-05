Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV Price Hiked in India by Rs 72,000, Now Costs Rs 38.30 Lakh

Most car and bike makers have increased the price of their offering in FY 2021-22. Most companies say that this has been done because of the increase in the price of the materials used and the annual price rise. Toyota too is no different from its competitive companies in the market. The company has increased the price of their latest offering, Toyota Fortuner Legender by Rs 72,000. The only bummer here is that the vehicle was launched in January this year, and has been a witness to price hike in a matter of few months. The increased price has been made applicable since April 1.

According to a report published in GaadiWaadi , the car will now be available for Rs. 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV is only available in White Pearl Crystal Shine with a Black roof colour option in India and it comes equipped with a bunch of sophisticated features like speed-sensing auto door lock (with auto emergency unlock), brake assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, stability control and emergency brake signal. Apart from these features, some fancy elements like wireless smartphone charger, rear USB port, and gesture-operated tailgate, ambient cabin lighting, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, multifunction steering wheel (with reach and height adjustability), smart keyless entry, cooled glovebox, and push-button start/stop have also been included in the cabin of Toyota’s offering.

Toyota Fortuner Legender looks classy with elegant LED headlamps and a stylish rear bumper. While looking at the car, one can also not miss the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The vehicle draws its power from a 2.8 litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine that has the capacity of generating peak power of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. There is only one gearbox option available with the SUV and that is the 6-speed automatic transmission which comes mated with a rear-wheel-drive configuration.