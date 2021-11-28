Toyota Fortuner Modified Into a Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus is a car that makes you look at it twice, and you still would want to get another. But, as appealing as the car looks, it is only a dream for many due to the extremely high cost. But, as the proverb goes, if you cannot make it, fake it.

An automotive body shop in Sialkot, Pakistan, has converted a Toyota Fortuner into a Lamborghini Urus, and it almost deceives people into believing it is the real deal. The pictures and clips of the modified Fortuner are shared by the shop called Rahim Impex on their Instagram page named ‘RahimImpexMotorSports.’

The front on the Toyota Fortuner Legender is completely revamped and looks almost similar to the raging bull from Sant’Agat Bolognese. The bumper on the front is humongous, with the trademark Y-shaped motifs on the sides.

An aftermarket mimic of the sleek LED headlamps on the original beast is also applied to the Toyota Fortuner. Although the bumper is not impeccable and gives the secret out on a closer look, it still has done a pretty good job. The front of the call also hones a Lamborghini-logo-shaped carving and ‘Fortuner’ written over it.

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWdEMORI8Us/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWsTxnCIgEt/

The Lamborghini Urus is a highly popular SUV, and has managed to gain traction in the markets despite its maker’s legacy of making sports cars exclusively. It is only made possible since, even though the car has a heightened stance and four doors, the edges its appearance has, and the powertrain it packs under the hood smoothly associate it to the other siblings of the Lamborghini Urus.

The Urus SUV has a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can churn out a 641bhp of power and peaks at a torque of 850Nm. The car can zoom from 0-100kmph in meagre 3.6 seconds. The top speed of the Lamborghini Urus is boasted at 305kmph.

