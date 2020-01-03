Toyota Fortuner Registered to Punjab Police IG Fined Twice for Traffic Violation
In Chandigarh, a Toyota Fortuner SUV registered to the IG Police of Special Protection Unit was caught stopping after the zebra crossing on a red light.
Toyota Fortuner violating traffic rules. (Image Source: Twitter)
With the new Motor Vehicle Act coming into force, there have been reports of stiff fines been imposed by the traffic police across the country. A violation by a government official will attract a double penalty according to the new rules. Such an incident was recently reported from Chandigarh. A vehicle belonging to the Special Protection Unit of Punjab Police was fined twice for a traffic violation.
@trafficchd Both these vehicles stopping over the zebra crossing pic.twitter.com/z4kUx1x8YE
— S P Singh (@SPsingh37) December 28, 2019
According to reports, a Toyota Fortuner SUV was caught stopping after the zebra crossing on a red light near the Hallomajra traffic signal. A commuter clicked a picture and shared it with Chandigarh Police on Twitter. Following the complaint, the traffic police sprang into action and generated a traffic violation information slip against the vehicle.
The traffic police found out that the Toyota Fortuner was registered with the Inspector General of Police of Special Protection Unit, Punjab. Investigators, however, didn’t ascertain if the IG himself uses the vehicle or it is a part of the police cavalcade. They said most police departments get their vehicles registered with senior police officials of the team, the report added.
The fine for violating a zebra crossing is Rs 500, but the car in question belongs to Punjab Police hence the lawbreaker will have to pay a double of the amount. The cops have generated an e-challan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Posts Party Pics with Priyanka Chopra, Says 2019 was the Most Incredible Year
- This Man Wanted to Check His Xiaomi Smart Camera Feed, But Things Got Really Creepy
- Fans Annoyed as Social Media Trolls Hardik Pandya over Skin Color on His Engagement
- Athletes Should Voice Their Opinions, Not Only Speak When Being Paid, Says Vijender Singh
- Dwarf T-Rex Dinosaurs Probably Never Existed, Finds New Research