Toyota Fortuner Registered to Punjab Police IG Fined Twice for Traffic Violation

With the new Motor Vehicle Act coming into force, there have been reports of stiff fines been imposed by the traffic police across the country. A violation by a government official will attract a double penalty according to the new rules. Such an incident was recently reported from Chandigarh. A vehicle belonging to the Special Protection Unit of Punjab Police was fined twice for a traffic violation.

@trafficchd Both these vehicles stopping over the zebra crossing pic.twitter.com/z4kUx1x8YE — S P Singh (@SPsingh37) December 28, 2019

According to reports, a Toyota Fortuner SUV was caught stopping after the zebra crossing on a red light near the Hallomajra traffic signal. A commuter clicked a picture and shared it with Chandigarh Police on Twitter. Following the complaint, the traffic police sprang into action and generated a traffic violation information slip against the vehicle.

The traffic police found out that the Toyota Fortuner was registered with the Inspector General of Police of Special Protection Unit, Punjab. Investigators, however, didn’t ascertain if the IG himself uses the vehicle or it is a part of the police cavalcade. They said most police departments get their vehicles registered with senior police officials of the team, the report added.

The fine for violating a zebra crossing is Rs 500, but the car in question belongs to Punjab Police hence the lawbreaker will have to pay a double of the amount. The cops have generated an e-challan.

