Toyota Fortuner SUV Sales Beat Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster Combined in April 2021

Toyota Fortuner continued to top the list of most preferred SUVs in the country witnessing a sales figure of 1,414 units in the month of April 2021. The full-sized SUV domain in India witnesses the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour remaining at the top two positions for years. In the month of April 2021, the plot did not change as the Fortuner posted a cumulative domestic sales of 1,414 units while the Ford Endeavour registered a total of 840 units.

The Fortuner underwent a facelift earlier this year besides the addition of the Legender version for the first time in a feature-rich, automated trim, according to gaadiwaadi .The 2021 model of Toyota Fortuner receives a range of interior and exterior modifications and the 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine’s performance figures were boosted to 204 PS and 500 Nm.

After the appearance of the MG Gloster, the competition in the full-size SUV domain has increased. Last month, the Gloster SUV recorded a sales figure of 302 units. The MG Gloster packs in a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two distinct versions.

The single turbo variant produces 163 PS and 375 Nm in the smart and super editions while the twin-turbocharged unit churns out a maximum power of 218 PS and 480 Nm. The vehicle's engine is mated to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

In India, the Fortuner is available with a 2.7-litre petrol engine as well,while the conventional Fortuner utilises a 2.0-litre four-cylinder. The EcoBlue diesel motor of the vehicle churns out a maximum engine output of 168 PS at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. The motor is mated to an industry-first ten-speed automated transmission gearbox.

The Hyundai Tucson ended in the fourth position of the SUV sales with 105 units in April 2021. The BSVI variant of the Isuzu MU-X is planned to go on sale on May 10, 2021, and will come without any significant modifications.

