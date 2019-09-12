Toyota Fortuner TRD 'Celebratory Edition' Launched at Rs 33.85 Lakh in India

On the occasion of the Fortuner completing a decade in India, Toyota has announced the launch of new Fortuner TRD ‘Celebratory Edition’ at Rs 33.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in diesel variant automatic transmission in pearl white with attitude black dual-tone exterior.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Fortuner has been dominating the SUV segment since its launch way back in 2009 and today it is heartening to see this flagship model completing a glorious decade of undisputed leadership, emerging as the ‘SUV of choice’ for Indians across the country. Owing to an increase in average per capita income, this segment has grown over the years and among Toyota’s offerings, the Fortuner has enjoyed unwavering loyalty from customers who appreciate its exemplary driving experience in all terrains, unique sense of power, style, imposing road presence, adventure coupled with low cost of ownership and high resale value.

At Toyota, we believe in the ethos of ‘Customer First’ and in-line with the evolving preferences of our customers, we are delighted to introduce the ‘Celebratory Edition’ of India’s most loved SUV. Packed with best-in-class safety & security features with power & toughness, we are confident that the New Fortuner TRD with its stylish and distinctive looks, will be aspirational for our customers and draw more admirers. We would also like to thank our valued customers for their loyalty through the years who have helped us achieve this milestone.” he added.

The TRD elements in the limited edition model come in the form of a Dual-Tone Roof, R18 Charcoal Black Alloy Wheels, Sporty Black & Maroon Leather Seats Interiors, Red Stitch Accents on Upholstery and a Red TRD Emblem. At its heart is the 2.8-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine generating a maximum torque of 450 Nm and a maximum output of 177 PS.

On the safety front, the car gets VSC [Vehicle Stability Control] with BA [Brake Assist], 7 SRS Airbags, Impact absorbing structure with pedestrian protection support, Front Seats: WIL Concept Seats [Whiplash Injury Lessening], Child Restraint System: ISOFIX + Tether Anchor on 2nd Row, Front Row: Pretensioner + Force Limiter, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), ABS with EBD, Speed Auto Lock with Emergency Unlock, Emergency Brake Signal.

On the inside, the new Fortuner's cabin gets Cruise control, Eco and Power drive modes Large TFT Multi-Information Display, Navigation Turn Display on MID Optitron Cool-Blue Combimeter with Chrome Accents and Illumination Control, Audio, MID, Tel, Voice Recognition Switches on Steering Wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Automatic Climate Control [Dual A/C] with Auto Rear Cooler, Touch Screen Audio with Capacitive Switches [DVD, BT, USB, Aux-in, 6 Speakers, NAVI, Remote], Power Back Door Access on SMART Key, Back Door and Driver Control, 8-way Driver & Passenger Power Seat, 2nd Row: 60:40 Split Fold, Slide, Recline & One-Touch Tumble, 3rd Row: One-touch Easy Space-Up with Recline, Park Assist: Back Monitor and Rear Sensors.

