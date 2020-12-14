Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo Edition Discontinued in India ahead of Upcoming Facelift Launch

Toyota is no longer offering the limited edition 2020 Fortuner TRD in India. The limited-edition SUV, which was available with the Fortuner’s diesel-automatic drivetrain option, has now been officially discontinued from the Indian market. The TRD Sportivo edition model, launched in August, was the outgoing, sportier version of the Fortuner SUV.

The Toyota Fortuner TRD, based on the top-spec diesel-AT, was offered in two drivetrain options – 4x2 AT and 4x4 AT. Priced at Rs 34.98 lakh and Rs 36.98 lakh (ex-showroom), it commanded a premium of almost Rs 2.5 lakh beyond the standard variant of Fortuner. The limited-edition TRD variant featured cosmetic updates compared to the standard model. It offered restyled bumpers, a black roof, dual-tone ORVM casings, and different blacked-out alloy wheels. The brand offered no mechanical changes with the car.

The Fortuner TRD was powered by a 2.8-L diesel engine that produces 177 PS and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine was mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission which came with paddle shifters. The Fortuner could also have a 2.7-litre petrol engine in addition to the diesel engine in the future. The petrol engine could make up to 166 PS of power and 245 Nm of peak torque and could have a manual and an automatic gearbox option. The 4x4 variant was not offered with the petrol engine.

The TRD edition had several additional features such as a 360-degree parking camera, illuminated scuff plates, auto-folding ORVMs, heads-up display, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a digital video recorder, and an air ionizer. Features like bi-beam LED projectors, electrically adjustable front seats, rear wireless phone charger, touchscreen infotainment system, seven airbags, cruise control were also being offered. The vehicles also came with special technology pack option, available at an additional cost.

Also Watch:

Toyota is expected to launch the Fortuner facelift in early-2021 in the Indian market.